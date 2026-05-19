PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Losing 5 Games in June 2026

PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to lose five games on the service in June 2026. As of today, the latest additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog have rolled out and include titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and Time Crisis. And while this is one of the better slates that PS Plus has received so far in 2026, these new arrivals won’t come without a few notable losses this time next month.

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As of today, the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus has been updated on PS5 consoles and revealed that five games will be removed from the Game Catalog in June. Of this group, the most noteworthy departure is likely Red Dead Redemption, which is a disappointing removal given that, as mentioned, its sequel just joined PS Plus. The rest of the lineup contains some more niche PlayStation titles, but they’re still ones that subscribers might want to check out before they’re gone.

Here’s the full list of games that will be exiting PlayStation Plus in June 2026:

Red Dead Redemption (PS5, PS4)

LEGO The Incredibles (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5, PS4)

We Love Katamari ReRoll (PS5, PS4)

Per usual, these games that are leaving PS Plus will depart on the same date that new games will be added to the Game Catalog. In June, this date will specifically end up being June 16th. So if you want to play any of these games, you now have less than one month to do so. If you don’t play them beforehand, there’s no guarantee that they will ever come back to PS Plus in the future.

In other PS Plus news, Sony recently announced that it would be increasing the price of the subscription service beginning tomorrow, May 20th. At the time of this writing, Sony has only announced price changes for PS Plus Essential, which means that it’s still not known if PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium will be impacted. When we have more details to share on this front following the price hike going into effect, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

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