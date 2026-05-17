Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in May 2026, Ranked

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for May 2026 might not have the highest critical average score when compared to past months, but that is the main reason it is a strong selection of titles. While it can be great when a critically beloved game like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is added, it’s likely many have already played it. These subscription services truly thrive when they get a bunch of niche, underplayed, or divisive games or ones that are worth trying but maybe not buying.

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Here’s how the eight PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for May 2026 compare and how well they fit the service. This lineup will be playable on May 19th.

8) Enotria: The Last Song

Image COurtesy of Jyamma Games

The gluttony of excellent or solid Soulslikes makes Enotria: The Last Song and its middling overall quality harder to endure. It’s a relatively typical action RPG where players loop around windy levels, unlock shortcuts to checkpoints, and use a variety of melee weapons to kill tough grunts and bosses alike with many of the typical Soulslike trappings surrounding it. Enotria, however, has a stronger focus on parries when compared to some of its peers, too, and has a deep mask system that lets players craft how their puppet-like protagonist plays. The brighter, sun-soaked environments and its ability to draw from Italian folklore are also elements this game uses to stick out when compared to the competition and make Enotria worth examining even if most of its other pieces are quite standard.

Jyamma Games has spent months updating Enotria based on feedback, so it is in a better state now when compared to its messy launch, but that doesn’t excuse all of its flaws. Hopefully, the team’s next game, La Divina Commedia, can meaningfully build off this uneven foundation.

7) Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

IMage Courtesy of Kepler Interactive

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is reminiscent of the many passable action games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. It is inspired by the recent God of War duology with some Soulslike elements sprinkled in there, yet it doesn’t excel in any one aspect and is therefore inferior to many of its ilk. Its combat is decent at times yet lacks the variety and polish it deserves, the story and characters are merely adequate, and the environments lack stylistic cohesion. Sometimes “just fine” is enough, though, and this combined with the dearth of bigger action games in this vein makes Flintlock worth a try. Perhaps developer A44 Games can iterate on these ideas — which sometimes show promise — in a sequel or spiritual follow-up.

6) Time Crisis

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

Time Crisis is an on-rails light gun shooter classic, so having easy access to this title is a novelty worth celebrating. However, some of its novelty is diminished because so much of its appeal back on the original PlayStation was because of the Guncon light gun controller that obviously can’t be used to play this modern re-release. This port has an all-new gyro aiming feature, though, which might help bridge the gap just a smidge. The simple arcadey shooting may not be as deep now, but access to these kinds of games — even if not ideal — is important.

5) The Thaumaturge

Image Courtesy of 11 bit studios

The Thaumaturge was made for subscription services like PlayStation Plus. This slightly janky RPG is like a light mix of The Witcher, Baldur’s Gate, and, surprisingly, Pokemon, thanks to the main character’s special profession, importance of choices, and monster-focused turn-based battles, respectively. Gathering clues and exploiting its combat systems isn’t too challenging and can sometimes get repetitive, but it’s all engaging enough and boosted by its setting of 20th century Poland. Because The Thaumaturge is a blend of both jank and interesting ideas, it benefits from a lower barrier of entry that a subscription service provides, especially for those who are curious how this studio might handle the upcoming remake of the original Witcher.

4) Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged

Image COurtesy of Revolution Software

Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged may not be referenced often, but it’s one of the stronger video game remasters of the last few years. This upgraded version takes the classic point-and-click adventure game from 1996, modernizes the visuals, revamps the user interface, and adds a hint system. And while those elements make it easier to digest, they only sit on top of the (mostly) thoughtful puzzles, well-written dialogue, and charismatic characters of the original that have withstood the test of time. It requires some patience and is still a somewhat niche game, yet its quality isn’t purely rooted in nostalgia.

3) Bramble: The Mountain King

IMage Courtesy of Maximum Entertainment

Bramble: The Mountain King would be a Nordic version of Inside if Inside technically wasn’t already a Nordic version of Inside. This cinematic platformer pulls from Scandinavian folklore and puts its young protagonist through the ringer, as he does unspeakable horrors that many games don’t often reckon with. The trial-and-error gameplay seemingly inherent to the genre can sometimes be frustrating and it’s not the most mechanically rewarding experience, but it’s relatively short and has a few memorable scenes that make it worth seeing through.

2) Star Wars Outlaws

IMage Courtesy of Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws is in quite a different place now than it was back at its launch in August 2024. After a middling initial response, Ubisoft spent many months listening to critics and players and patched the game accordingly. With additions like the ability to manually aim while driving, fewer auto-fail stealth sequences, and an extra holster for guns dropped by enemies — to name a few — Outlaws is now a smoother game that lets players more easily slide into the fantasy of being a smuggler in the Star Wars universe.

Being able to mingle in cantinas on Tatooine and flee the Empire on a speeder both help mask how generic it is otherwise, as that Star Wars wrapping does quite a bit of heavy lifting. So while the team can’t patch in a better story or iterate enough times to make the game feel like something more than a typical Ubisoft open-world title, Outlaws is a solid experience that leverages the license relatively well.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Image COurtesy of Rockstar Games

It’s a little unfair to have Red Dead Redemption 2 on here since it was previously on PlayStation Plus Extra, but Rockstar Games’ acclaimed sequel is just that great. Few games have a world as alive as Red Dead Redemption 2‘s. It mixes both random and highly scripted but specific events with its varied and interactable population to create a space that feels more alive than the ones seen in just about every other video game. It’s possible to spend well over 100 hours people-watching, hunting, or exploring and still find new details or stories. While an achievement bred of crunch, it is an achievement nonetheless.

Its sluggish controls and laborious animations can be rather irksome, but those issues fade into the background when considering Red Dead Redemption 2’s story. This sequel wonderfully explores morality and how questionable people confront their legacy, both of which are beautifully explored by protagonist Arthur Morgan. There’s a reason he’s regarded as one of the best playable characters in the medium, and it’s a huge part of why this title is as beloved as it is.

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