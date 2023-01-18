PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Free Games for January 2023 Now Available

The latest slate of PlayStation Plus games for the Extra and Premium versions of the subscription platform are now available to download. As we've come to expect, Sony pushes out its new games for PS Plus Extra and Premium around the mid-point of every month. And while each month's lineup of new PlayStation titles always varies in terms of depth and quality, Sony is kicking off 2023 with a pretty strong rotation.

In total, 12 new games have now become available to download and play via PlayStation Plus. Of this number, nine of these games are accessible for both Premium and Extra members and include a number of titles that are natively playable on both PS5 and PS4. When it comes to this lineup, the biggest games of the bunch are likely Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Back 4 Blood, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Outside of these specific titles in mention, the other games that Sony is now doling out to PS Plus subscribers belong to some greatly different genres.

For those that are looking for some retro PlayStation games to check out this month, PS Plus actually has a stronger group of "Classics" than normal. As a whole, three new games from the PS1 have now been added to PS Plus. The most notable game of this bunch is likely that of Star Wars Demolition, which is a Star Wars game from yesteryear that many PlayStation fans may have forgotten about. As such, seeing it reappear here thanks to PS Plus is both unexpected but very much welcome.

If you'd like to find the full slate of new PS Plus games that can now be played through the Extra and Premium tiers of the service, you can view them all down below.

PS Plus Extra/Premium

Back 4 Blood (PS5, PS4)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4)

Life is Strange (PS4)



Jett: The Far Shore (PS5, PS4)

Just Cause 4 (PS4)

Omno (PS4)

Erica (PS4)

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)