PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3

Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.

As of next week on November 15th, PS Plus will be gaining a number of excellent new games. This month's lineup is likely headlined by titles like Skyrim, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2, and What Remains of Edith Finch. Furthermore, the entirety of the Kingdom Hearts franchise will be coming to PS Plus, which is pretty staggering to see. When accounting for all of these individual Kingdom Hearts titles that are part of collected editions, the number of games coming to the expansive PS Plus library this month is well over 20.

On the Classics front, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers already had a good idea of what to expect. As announced last week, the only new additions to the Classics catalog on PS Plus will come in the form of five Ratchet & Clank titles from PS3. Although there are no PS2, PS1, or PSP games arriving in November, these Ratchet & Clank entries are all quite good, which means that it's still a pretty strong slate of incoming Classics.

If you'd like to see the full lineup of games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium this month, you can find each list down below.

PS Plus Extra

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PS5, PS4)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5, PS4)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (PS4)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4)

Chorus (PS5, PS4)

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4)

The Gardens Between (PS5, PS4)

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4)

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4)

Onee Chanbara Origin (PS4)

PS Plus Premium (Classics)