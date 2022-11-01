PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available

November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.

From now until December 6th, PS Plus subscribers can look to download Nioh 2, Heavenly Bodies, and LEGO Harry Potter Collection. Per usual, those who own a PS5 and PS4 console will be able to access all of these games in question. However, those who have a PS5 will be able to play Nioh 2 and Heavenly Bodies in native versions that have been optimized for the current-generation PlayStation console. LEGO Harry Potter Collection, on the other hand, is merely playable through the PS5's backward-compatible functionality.

While PS Plus subscribers can now grab the "Essential" games that are available through the platform, we still don't know what Sony will be delivering for Extra and Premium members in November. Typically, Sony tends to announce all new PS Plus additions across all tiers of the service at the same time. For November, though, this didn't end up happening, as Sony informed subscribers that it wouldn't unveil the new titles for Extra and Premium until "later this month." At the time of this writing, we still don't know when these additional PS Plus games will be revealed, but it seems likely that we won't have to wait too much longer. Whenever those games are divulged, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about this month's new games joining PS Plus? Are you going to look to play any of these titles for yourself in the coming days or weeks?