PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More PS5 and PS4 Games in September

Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.

Available on September 20th, the PS Plus Premium and Extra game library will be getting an influx of 11 titles spread across both PS5 and PS4. This lineup is likely headlined by that of Deathloop, which is the latest PS5-exclusive shooter from developer Arkane Studios. To go alone with this, a handful of Ubisoft games will also be coming to the service in addition to some popular indie titles.

Here's the full list of games coming to PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers later this month:

Deathloop | PS5



Assassin's Creed Origins | PS4



Watch Dogs 2 | PS4



Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS4



Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4



Chicory: A Colorful Tale | PS4



Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 | PS4, PS5



Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS4, PS5



Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show | PS4



Rayman Legends | PS4



Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4



In a general sense, this is a very diverse lineup of games that help bolster PS Plus Premium and Extra that much more. Even though these tiers of PS Plus might cost a bit more to subscribe to, Sony is at least trying to justify that cost by routinely giving subscribers some marquee games to play each and every month.

What do you think about this upcoming slate of new PS5 and PS4 games coming to PS Plus? And is anything here going to get you to subscribe to PS Plus Premium or Extra if you aren't already a member? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.