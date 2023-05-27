PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get a Rare 25% Discount

PlayStation Plus subscribers seem to be getting a very rare discount right now that gives them 25% off of a renewal of a PlayStation Plus subscription. That's the kind of deal that new subscribers sometimes get if they haven't ever tried PlayStation Plus Essential, Deluxe, or Premium, but most of the time, existing subscribers are left out of the offer since they're already members. That's not the case this time, however, because in a welcome turn of events, this deal only appears to be available to people who are already subscribed to PlayStation Plus and want to keep their subscription active.

One of the first reports about this new PS Plus discount came from MeuPlayStation which confirmed that the offer was going out to subscribers in Brazil. Over on Twitter, it was evident that users in other regions were also getting the same offer that said they'd get 25% off of a PS Plus subscription if they renewed their existing one. Reddit users have chimed in as well to say that they've already been getting this offer with some of them getting it as early as April.

Regardless of the region the offer's been distributed in, the story remains the same in regards to the terms of the deal. All the reports are saying that the offer is only for existing users which is far from the norm, though how the offer is received does seem to differ, at times. Some have reported that they've gotten the offer in the inbox of their email associated with their PlayStation account, though others have said that the deal can also be found by navigating to the PS Plus section of the PlayStation menu on your PS4 or PS5.

Aside from this only being available for existing users, there appears to be another condition or two attached to this discount. Based on what some people have been saying, it looks like the deal is most commonly being given out to subscribers who are within a month or so of their current subscription expiring. It also seems as though this discount can only be used to renew your current PS Plus tier meaning that you can't use it to jump to PS Plus Deluxe or PS Plus Premium if you're only on the PS Plus Essential tier right now.

Reports about this promotion have suggested that it ends on May 31st, so be sure to check your inbox or the PS Plus section of your console to see if you've gotten the offer between now and then. Since some have said that they got the deal prior to May, be on the lookout for it to be sent your way in the future, too, if your PS Plus subscription is nearing its end.

And while you're at it, be sure to grab May's free PS Plus games within the next couple of days to make sure you don't miss out on those. The free PS Plus games for June should be revealed very soon,