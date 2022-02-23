PlayStation Plus March Leak Reveals Great Lineup of Free Games

Update: Since the publishing of this article, the source below has updated their tease with a full and clear claim as to what March’s free PlayStation Plus games are. Both of the two games below, Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, are part of the lineup. What will be joining Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, according to Deal Labs is Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. A trailer for Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved can be viewed below as part of the original article. Meanwhile, for a trailer on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and Ghostrunner just click on the hyperlinks above.

Original: The free PlayStation Plus games for March 2022 have leaked early, courtesy of a leaker who has proven reliable on numerous occasions in the past. Unfortunately, the leak only includes two of the three suspected games. That said, if it’s accurate, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can anticipate playing Ark Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and one other game. You’d assume these two games would be the PS4 offering, but there have been some rumors and rumblings that the former is getting a PS5 port, so it’s possible these two things will happen in conjunction.

As for the leak, it comes the way of Deal Labs, which has a reputation for leaking PS Plus free games almost every month. That said, this new leak isn’t like previous leaks that are explicit in their claims. This time, the source is relaying this information via an indirect, but not-so-subtle tease. It’s unclear why, and the difference is likely inconsequential, but it’s worth noting.

As for the games, Team Sonic Racing debuted back in 2019 via developer Sumo Digital and publisher Sega. Upon release, the PS4 version of the game garnered a 72 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, Ark: Survival Evolved was released in 2017 after a stint in early access via Studio Wildcard. Upon release, the PS4 version got a 69 on Metacritic. Despite this, it was quite popular.

Below, you can read more about both games and check out a trailer of each game as well:

Team Sonic Racing: “Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing. Race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Take control of your racing style. Choose from 3 distinct character types and unlock game-changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style.”

Ark: Survival Evolved: “Stranded on the shores of a mysterious island, you must learn to survive. Use your cunning to kill or tame the primeval creatures roaming the land, and encounter other players to survive, dominate… and escape!”

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt like you would any report/leak. Meanwhile, if Sony provides any type of comment or addresses the leak in any capacity, we will update the story accordingly.