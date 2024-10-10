PlayStation Plus Gets Rare Discount, But Not For All

A rare discount of PlayStation Plus is being offered by Sony, but not to everyone. Since Sony raised the monthly cost of PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium in 2023, price drops for the service have basically been nonexistent. Part of this is due to the fact that many retailers that once sold PS Plus subscriptions as physical cards now no longer do so, which allows Sony to have more control over the service’s pricing. Fortunately, one new promotion is in swing for October 2024, but it’s seemingly happening at random for those in the PlayStation ecosystem.

Spotted on PlayStation’s official website, it is said that a new sale on PS Plus is happening from October 8th through October 22nd. The deal will allow users to subscribe to any tier of the platform at 20% off of its normal value. This discount can then be applied to any of the three or 12-month versions of PS Plus at the Essential, Extra, or Premium levels, which ends up being quite a deal for those looking to get in at the higher tiers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue with this sale of PS Plus is that it’s not exactly clear who it’s being given to. The fine print at the bottom of the promotion says that it’s “by invite only,” which would suggest that Sony is emailing offers to those who qualify. This is something that Sony has done in the past with PS Plus and wouldn’t be shocking to see happen once again.

Still, how exactly one would qualify to receive an email like this isn’t explained. The PS Plus advertisement itself says that this sale is for those looking to “join PlayStation Plus by October 22”. The implication here is that any current PS Plus subscribers are disqualified as they’re already enrolled in the platform. This is a bummer as those who have been loyal to PlayStation and PS Plus are the ones you would think Sony would want to reward with a deal.

With so many questions surrounding this PlayStation Plus promotion, there’s very little that can be done to ensure you’ll be invited to take part. The best you can do is keep an eye on your email and see if Sony sends an offer your way in the coming days. And if you’re already a member, well, you seem to simply be out of luck this time. Hopefully, Sony can make its next PS Plus sale widely available to all PlayStation users.

[H/T PlayStation Lifestyle]