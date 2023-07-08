PlayStation Plus Has a New Surprise for Horror Fans

PlayStation has a new surprise for horror fans subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium. Unfortunately, if you're subscribed to the bottom or middle tier of the subscription service -- PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra, respectively -- you're out of luck as this surprise is limited to PS Plus Premium. If you are subscribed to the most expensive tier of PS Plus, then you can now play up to an hour of The Callisto Protocol for free as the game is the latest PS Plus Premium free trial.

An hour with the game is obviously not very long, but the game itself is only 10-15 hours long, so this is a decent slice of the game. And if you like what you play, you can continue on by purchasing the game outright. Unfortunately, it's not currently on sale on the PlayStation Store, which is charging $69.99 for the game.

If you've never heard of the game, it released on December 2, 2022 via publisher Krafton and developer Striking Distance Studios, a studio founded by Glen Schofield, the creator of Dead Space. It was the first game from the American studio.

"In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto," reads an official blurb about the game. "When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."

"The Callisto Protocol isn't necessarily bad, but it doesn't do much to verify why survival-horror fans wanted these types of games back in the first place," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "With a bit more depth to its various systems and mechanics, The Callisto Protocol could have been far more enjoyable from start to finish. Instead, my main takeaway from Callisto has simply been that I'm now that much more excited to play a number of other survival-horror games that are set to release in 2023."