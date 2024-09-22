PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing Free Access to Some of the Best PS3 Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to lose free access to two popular PS3 games. The PS3 may have not sold as well as the PS1, PS2 or the PS4, and it will probably be outsold by the PS5 as well. It was a low point for the brand, though after a very poor start that included a sticker shock price and releasing a whole year after the Xbox 360, it actually ended up outselling its Xbox counterpart, an impressive feat considering the Xbox 360 is by far Xbox's most successful and best-selling console. One of the ways it corrected course was great software.

To this end, anyone who spent countless hours grinding Capcom's Ultra Street Fighter 4 or losing track of time while playing Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet will be unhappy to hear the games are leaving the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium sometime in October, likely October 15 specifically.

The pair of PS3 games are part of a larder exodus of games that also includes: Dragon Quest Builders, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Dragon Quest Heroes, Dragon Quest Heroes 2, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Gotham Knights, The Evil Within, and Toukiden Kiwami.

For those unfamiliar with LittleBigPlanet, it shipped back in 2008 as the first game in what would become a popular series by the same name. The series was pivotal to Sony during the PS3 era, but started to fall off in the PS4 era. And now, it is hardly relevant to Sony in the PS5 era. A far fall from where it was when the first game released, which not only boasts a 95 on Metacritic, but is considered one of the great games of all time.

Meanwhile, Ultra Street Fighter IV was an updated version of 2008's Street Fighter IV that dropped in 2014. A tentpole release in the series, it boasts a 94 on Metacritic and is also considered one of the great PS3-era games.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage -- including everything from the latest official PS Plus news and deals to the latest unofficial PS Plus rumors and leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Which free PS Plus game here will you miss the most when it leaves?