PS Plus Users Have 24 Hours to Get One of PS5’s Best Horror Games for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 have 24 hours to get one of the best horror games on the PlayStation 5 for free. Whether a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber the free PS5 game download is available to everyone. The only catch is the time requirement. Come November 5, the offer will expire and PS5 users will need to fork over $70 to own the AAA PS5 game.

Once claimed though, PS5 users can keep the PS5 game for free, forever. The only requirement is maintaining an active subscription to one of the three tiers of PS Plus. If the subscription lapses, PS Plus subscribers will lose access to the PS5 game until the subscription is renewed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game in question, it is currently free across all three PS Plus tiers alongside Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and WWE 2K24. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery PS5 game is Dead Space, which is the 2023 remake of the 2008 survival-horror classic widely considered one of the best horror video games ever released.

“Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but against his own crumbling sanity.”

“The remake of Dead Space comes exceptionally close to being a perfect recapturing of the original game: an immaculate, thoughtful, scary-as-ever remake,” reads the opening of our official review of the 2023 remake. “This redone version of a horror classic takes great care to tidy up unruly parts of the beloved experience while bringing the presentation in line with what modern standards dictate a remake should look, feel, and sound like, and Electronic Arts’ Motive Studio team even makes mostly successful efforts to inject a sense of newness and unpredictability into the mix. It’s not perfect, but it’s exactly what a remake should strive for.”

Those that decide to redeem this offer and check out Dead Space on PS5 should expect a game that is about 12 to 16 hours long, on average. The start of this range represents a mainline run of the game while the top end represents the hour count when diving into side content. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 30 hours with the survival-horror game.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.