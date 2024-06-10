PlayStation Plus Announces Its Biggest Game Yet for 2024

Sony just announced its biggest game yet that it will be bringing to PlayStation Plus in 2024. For the most part, 2024 has already been quite a strong year when it comes to the free games on PS Plus. In the first six months of this year, Sony has handed out titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Foamstars, EA Sports FC 24, Immortals of Aveum, Ghostrunner 2, and Sifu, just to name a few. And while all of these games are pretty fantastic ones to see hit PS Plus, it's a new addition in September that is looking particularly great.

Recently, Sony shared that it would be bringing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to PlayStation Plus as a day-one addition to the service. This past year, WB Games announced that it was working on a new multiplayer Quidditch title that it would be releasing at an undetermined time in the future. Now, the publisher has finally lifted the veil on Quidditch Champions further and has informed prospective players that it will launch on September 3rd.

The reason why Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is such a major inclusion on PS Plus is because of last year's release of Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world Harry Potter game ended up being the best-selling title for the entirety of 2023, which clearly shows the desire that many have to play games in this universe. For Quidditch Champions to launch directly onto PS Plus should save many subscribers money and should ensure that the game gets off to a strong start.

If you're interested in learning more about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and what it will entail, you can get a look at the game's latest trailer and synopsis attached below.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

"Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family.

LIVE YOUR QUIDDITCH FANTASY

Take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.

MULTIPLE WAYS TO PLAY

Career Mode: From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends.

Exhibition Matches: set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op.

Player vs Player: Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams.

YOUR QUIDDITCH YOUR WAY

Customize Your Approach: Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms.

Play As Yourself or as Iconic Harry Potter Characters: Cosmetic customization options and classic character designs allow you to express your game-time personality."