Tchia Review Score Revealed Ahead of PlayStation Plus Launch

Reviews have gone live for Tchia, one day ahead of its release. The new action-adventure game from developer Awaceb has garnered attention on the back of PlayStation marketing, but also because it’s launching day one into PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries. The moment the PlayStation console exclusive releases, it will be available via PS Plus, and according to early reviews of the game, subscribers are in for a decent little treat.

At the moment of writing this, the PS5 version of the game boasts a 79 on Metacritic while the PC version has a 78 on Metacritic. As for the PS4 version, only one review is currently live. You need four total reviews to generate a Metacritic score, so it doens’t have one yet. The one review that has been posted has given this version of the game an 80.

“Join Tchia on her tropical open-world adventure as she sets off to rescue her father from the cruel tyrant, Meavora, ruler of the archipelago,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around beautiful islands as you explore a physics-driven sandbox. Face the fabric soldiers created by Meavora in open encounters where your creativity gives you the edge. Take control of any animal or object you can find, make new friends and jam on your fully playable Ukulele. A poetic coming-of-age story inspired by New Caledonia.”

The game’s official description continues: “Tchia’s special gift lets you take control of any animal or object you can find. With over 30 animals and hundreds of objects to choose from, fly around as a bird, explore the ocean as a fish or dig for treasures as a dog! Use your unique soul-jumping abilities to explore solve puzzles, and uncover secrets.”

Tchia is set to release wordlwdie on March 21, 2023 via PC, PS4, and PS5. When it releases, it wil be available via individual purchase, as normal, but it will also be playable for “free” via PlayStation Plus, but only via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premiun. If you’re a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will need to purchase the game outright like everyone else.