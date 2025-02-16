These Are the 10 Best PS Store Games Under $10 in New Sale

Hundreds of video games release each year, making it harder to find time or cash to play the best titles as they launch. Luckily, many digital storefronts, like the PlayStation Store, seem to have constant sales promotions happening just about every week. For this current week, the Planet of the Discounts promotion lets PlayStation users save up to 75% on some of the best games Sony’s consoles have to offer. Anyone interested in these deals will have to grab them by the time the offer ends on February 26th.

With over a week left, there is plenty of time to think about which games you’ll want to pick up during PS Store’s Planet of the Discounts sale. Understandably, this choice can be pretty daunting. With literally over 1000 games discounted, it can be a challenge to sift through everything. Beyond that, sometimes spending cash on games you’re not sure will hit might seem like a waste. This why we’ve combed through the PS Store’s newest sale to see what the best deals are under the fairly low price of $9.99.

The PS5 and PS4 games listed below are either beloved by fans or critically acclaimed and won’t break the bank.

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Play video

Price: $9.99 $49.99

Getting the most bang for your buck will be a common theme throughout this list. Perfectly exemplifying that notion is the Borderlands Legendary Collection and bundle that includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. This is the perfect jumping-on point for PlayStation players who have not yet touched a single entry from the comedic looter shooter. It’s also the perfect pick for those readying themselves for Borderlands 4 when it launches this September.

Battlefield V

Price: $1.99 $39.99

Just about any big-budget game priced at $1.99 is a deal, but Battlefield V is a legitimately solid entry in the long-running first-person shooter series. Set in World War II, it features an episodic single-player campaign much like its predecessor Battlefield 1. While it may not been a sales hit, it was fairly well-received critically and is arguably the last decent entry in the series. Players who enjoy war shooters should definitely check it out, especially since it’s essentially the price of a pack of bubblegum.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Play video

Price: $9.59 $59.99

With the exception of Evo Online during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dragon Ball FighterZ was a must-watch event between 2018 and 2023, and for good reason. This is one of the more approachable tag fighters out there and it features an anime franchise most of the world is familiar with. It’s also a graphical showcase, featuring scenes that look ripped straight out of the show. This is a solid game for anyone looking to familiarize themselves with tag fighters, or just anyone really into Dragon Ball Z.

Titanfall 2

Price: $2.99 $19.99

In another universe, Titanfall 2 is 2016’s best-selling shooter with Respawn Entertainment continuing to push first-person shooter campaigns to another level with each future entry. Unfortunately, literally the opposite happened, and now it seems we will never see another game in the series beyond Apex Legends. That doesn’t mean you should simply ignore Titanfall 2. For $2.99, you’ll experience one of the best shooter campaigns of all time. Out of all 10 of these entries, this is the easiest recommendation to make.

Venba

Play video

Price: $7.49 $14.99

I love a game that doesn’t waste your time and still tells an impactful story. Venba does exactly this. Clocking somewhere between two and three hours, this narrative game tells the story of an Indian family immigrating to Canada in the 80s, and the trials and tribulations that go along with it. Each story beat is typically accompanied by a cooking game where players are tasked with creating dishes by deciphering the family’s tattered cookbook. It’s a very personal story, and one worth taking a few hours out of your day to experience.

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition

Price: $7.49 $29.99

Calling this the “Definitive Edition” is an interesting choice considering Mafia: Definitive Edition is an actual remake of the original, while Mafia 2: Definitive Edition is a remaster. So, it still plays like a PS3 game from 2010, albeit a very good one. Regardless, the Mafia franchise tells some of the best gangster stories in gaming, and Mafia 2 is widely considered the best of the three. This sequel also isn’t a terrible place to start and will give you a good idea of what to possibly expect from the upcoming game Mafia: The Old Country.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Play video

Price: $2.99 $19.99

Burnout Paradise is pure adrenaline distilled in video game form. Widely considered one of the best racing games of all time, $2.99 is an absolute steal. The genre-defining Burnout Paradise Remastered may not deviate from the original, which may be a bummer to some who played it back in 2008, but is as close to a racing masterpiece as you’re going to get.

Doom Eternal

Price: $9.99 $39.99

Do you think ripping and tearing through hordes of demons is cool? Well, Doom Eternal is the perfect game for you then. The sequel to Doom (2016) literally brings Hell on Earth in one of the best modern shooting experiences on PS4 and PS5. Improving some of its systems from its predecessor, it is one of the best ways to experience id Software’s iconic franchise. Like many of these entries, this is also a great game to check out before the next entry, Doom: The Dark Ages, launches in May.

Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle

Price: $9.99 $39.99

The Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle includes two exceptional Resident Evil games, one of which is widely deemed as one of the best remakes of all time. The bundle includes both the beloved Gamecube remake of Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and eight costume DLCs for just $9.99. This is a great entry point for the Resident Evil series and for classic survival horror in general.

Batman Arkham Collection

Play video

Price: $5.99 $59.99

Last, but certainly not least, we have arguably the list’s best deal. The Batman Arkham Collection, which includes all three of the Rocksteady-developed games starring the Dark Knight, is just $5.99. Not only are all of these games critically lauded as some of the best action games in modern gaming, but they all influenced the action and licensed games genre to some degree moving forward. If you’re even remotely a fan of Batman or DC comics in general, you can’t go wrong with this incredible authentic take on the beloved character.

This is just 10 of literally over a thousand deals currently available through the PS Store’s Planet of the Discounts sale. If you’re willing to spend a bit more, there are even more great options to choose from, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 4, and so much more.

Are you thinking about grabbing anything from the list above? Let us know in the comments below.