Mafia: The Old Country Announced

Hangar 13 and 2K Games have announced Mafia: The Old Country, which is the next game in the popular Mafia franchise. Following the release of Mafia III back in 2016, Hangar 13 went on to remake the original Mafia game as Mafia: Definitive Edition in addition to remastering Mafia II. Now, after nearly a decade without a wholly new installment in the series, Hangar 13 is returning to Mafia, but this time, it will be making a prequel rather than a sequel.

Announced with a teaser trailer to close Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, a brief glimpse of Mafia: The Old Country was unveiled. The trailer doesn’t feature any gameplay footage and instead broadly confirms the title’s setting of 1900s Sicily. This setting lines up with previous leaks that indicated the fourth mainline Mafia game would be a prequel for the other entries in the series. As for Hangar 13, the studio announced previously in 2022 that it was working on a new Mafia title but wouldn’t disclose any further details about the project.

“Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily,” says the game’s official description. “Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for.”

“We’re going back to the roots of what fans love about the Mafia franchise,” said Hangar 13 president Nick Baynes of the reveal. “Crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling. Mafia’s success has been built on our players’ passion for the franchise and we’re so proud to return to Mafia with The Old Country. We can’t wait to show you more.”

For now, details on Mafia: The Old Country are incredibly slim. Fortunately, this won’t last for much longer. Hangar 13 revealed alongside this trailer for The Old Country that it will be sharing more details at some point in December. Until then, it’s is known that Mafia: The Old Country is broadly slated to launch in 2025 and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.