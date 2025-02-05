Apex Legends Confirms Players’ Suspicions About Bots

Apex Legends is one of the most popular and successful battle royales, rivaling Fortnite, Player’s Unknown Battleground, and Call of Duty: Warzone. It boasts a large player base, with many coming to the game after playing Titanfall 2, as both titles share the same universe, but even with all those human players, a recent concern has been raised in the community regarding the supposed presence of bots. EA and Respawn Entertainment added a game mode, Bot Royale, which allows teams of three to fight against only teams of bots, but players have held suspicions that bots have invaded regular matches too, and, it turns out they may be right.

Bot Royale was a solution for new players to get acclimated to Apex Legends before heading into matches with other players while also providing space to try out new Legends. Bots in Apex Legends have been restricted to only that game mode as far as players knew, but it seems Respawn has been testing them out in public matches as well.

Apex Legends Hardline.

Respawn and EA confirmed that Apex Bots, or NPCs, are present in unranked Apex Legends playlists. However, the studio also dove into how these bots work and why they are being implemented. It assured fans that this is a test, and the data will be used for updates.

The bots added have been done in small and deliberate batches, primarily in lower-tier public matches. The Apex Bots will not be able to fill a squad with human players in it, meaning that if you encounter bots, you’re encountering a full team of them.

EA and Respawn are aware of the attitude toward bots and are actively working toward seeing how they can use bots in the future. The team addressed the presence of bots in Apex Legends in a new post discussing matchmaking, cheating, and other topics.

“Enemy bots don’t always create the best in-game experience, so it’s worth repeating that this is a test,” Respawn said. “We’ll be monitoring and measuring for impact in a few areas: decreasing skill width, decreasing overall queue wait times, and whether or not this helps players increase their game sense and combat effectiveness. We hope to have enough data for the next steps by mid-season, so that we can report back and share updates and if we can leverage these Apex bots for increased game health in the future.”

Apex Legends Wraith.

Many are unhappy with the inclusion of bots, but bots are becoming more common not just in battle royale games but in broader multiplayer games, too. Even popular titles such as Fortnite and Marvel Rivals use bots. These help developers collect important data and ensure there are no long wait times between matches.

It remains to be seen how long bots will be present in Apex Legend and how the data they collect will be used. This data may be used in Bot Royale to provide better experiences in the bot-only game mode. EA and Respawn seem to be trying to improve Apex Legends, so perhaps it is best to see what the studio can do with the data collected by bots.