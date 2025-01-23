DOOM: The Dark Ages Collector’s Edition Bundle Revealed

The critically-acclaimed shooter series DOOM has announced its Collector’s Edition Bundle after the release date announcement of Bethesda and iD Software’s DOOM: The Dark Ages at the Xbox Developer Direct. The single-player action-packed prequel to 2016’s DOOM was first revealed at Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase event in June 2024, with the game being set in an earlier period of the life of the Doom Slayer. DOOM: The Dark Ages Collector’s Bundle will feature two-day early access, a 12″ Doom Slayer Statue, and campaign DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DOOM: The Dark Ages brings the beloved franchise to a period similar to the Middle Ages, boasting a dark fantasy setting, soaked in history, blood, and guts. A prequel to the last two installments in the revamped series, the new title will shed light on the earlier part of the iconic character known as Doom Slayer.

Doom: The Dark Ages Collector’s Bundle Features a Doom Slayer Figure

The Collector’s Edition market is relatively popular amongst players and collectors alike. Each edition is crafted specifically for the title by bringing exclusive and limited merchandise. DOOM: The Dark Ages Collector’s Bundle will retail for $200 and features:

Key Card Replica In Steelbook

12″ Doom Slayer Statue

Up to 2-Days Early Access

Game + Premium Content

Campaign DLC

Divinity Skin Pack

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

Bethesda has been working on the game since 2021 and confirmed its development at QuakeCon 2022. While there was no confirmation that it was DOOM: The Dark Ages, Bethesda’s 2023 fiscal year documents listed DOOM: Year Zero as slated to release during the 2024 fiscal year, which ended in March 2025. During the Xbox Showcase this past June, fans witnessed the sheer adrenaline rush of The Dark Ages that the DOOM series is known for.

Doom: The Dark Ages Collector’s Bundle releases on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on May 15, 2025.