Borderlands 4 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

The February 2025 PlayStation State of Play is here giving players some of the biggest reveals for the PS5. One of which included Gearbox Software’s highly anticipated looter shooter Borderlands 4. Along with a new trailer which showed off brand new gameplay, we also finally got a release date.

Borderlands 4 will release for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 23th. Check out the trailer below to see the newest footage of the latest entry in the fan-favorite looter shooter franchise.

“Borderlands 4 is a mayhem-fueled looter shooter, jam-packed with billions of weapons, outrageous enemies, and intense co-op action,” reads the game’s description. “Explore a dangerous hidden planet Kairos as one of four new badass Vault Hunters.”

“Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high,” continues the description. “Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts, with new traversal mechanics like: double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more.”

Borderlands 4 was originally revealed during The Game Awards last year. Although the initial trailer featured some in-game footage, much of it was filled with cinematics for the upcoming shooter. Since that first reveal, nothing official has really been said about the game. The only bit of information that was given was in a recent interview with senior project producer Anthony Nicholson where he claimed Borderlands 4 will feature billions of weapons and accessories. Considering he’s suggesting there are multiple billions of options to choose from, this would make it the series’ largest weapon selection to date.

