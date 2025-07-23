Classic PS1, PS2 Games Hit New Low Prices on PS Store

A litany of classic PS1 and PS2 games have fallen to new low prices on the PlayStation Store. As of this moment, the annual “Summer Sale” is taking place on the PS Store, which has resulted in numerous games for PS5 and PS4 seeing their values drastically discounted. While the promo is mainly aimed at more recent releases, there are plenty of games from PlayStation’s back catalog that have also been hit with hefty deals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps more than any other retro PlayStation platforms, games from the PS2 and PS1 have seen their values slashed with this offer. Many of these discounts apply to remasters of older PS2 and PS1 games, while others are simply ports that PlayStation itself has released over the past few years. Best of all, the majority of these discounts are the best ever seen for these throwback PlayStation gems, with others matching previous lows that have appeared on the PS Store.

If you’re interested in seeing some of these discounted PS2 and PS1 games for yourself, we’ve assembled the best sales of the bunch below, along with some brief details on each.

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster

Play video

Price: $39.99 $49.99

“Suikoden I: A once renowned hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire falls into decline. A Liberation Army is rising up in an act of rebellion against an oppressive rule. One by one the 108 stars of Destiny gather to shape the course of history.

Suikoden II: Our story’s hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowston. A few months earlier, a truce agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder.”

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

Play video

Price: $5.99 $9.99

“A dark, gothic fantasy, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain takes gamers on an epic quest through a Vampire kingdom fraught with murder, magic and vengeance.

Accentuated with cinema-quality voice-overs, dynamic lighting effects and more than 25 minutes of revolutionary full-motion-video footage, Legacy of Kain features an engrossing storyline that invites gamers to embark on a journey through an expansive world containing more than 100 hours of intense, blood-sucking, spell-casting gameplay.”

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain 2

Play video

Price: $8.99 $14.99

“This is an emulation of the classic PS2 action-adventure title, Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain. Chronologically, this takes place in an alternate timeline, between the events of Blood Omen and Soul Reaver, and lets players experience Kain’s epic adventure on PS4 and PS5 for the first time.

Cast down from power by a mysterious warlord centuries ago, Kain reawakens in a world he barely recognizes. His armies slain, his vampire brethren nearly extinct, Kain is one of the last of his kind. With an agenda of vengeance, Kain shall unleash a wicked wrath to uncover the plot that threatens the land he seeks to conquer.”

Tomba! Special Edition

Play video

Price: $11.99 $19.99

“Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece.

As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you’ll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It’s a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.”

Final Fantasy IX

Play video

Price: $11.99 $29.99

“The Tantalus Theatre Troupe visits the Kingdom of Alexandria to help celebrate Princess Garnet’s birthday. However, the troupe is actually a group of thieves and their real intention is to kidnap the princess! Meanwhile, a young black mage called Vivi arrives to watch their performance but is at a loss when he realises that he only has a forged ticket…

In a picture book-like world of fantasy, Zidane the thief, Princess Garnet and Vivi get tangled up in an emotional and magnificent crystal adventure!”

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Play video

Price: $9.99 $24.99

“Two of the greatest RPGs of their generation come to PlayStation 4 system in beautifully remastered graphics and sound. Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2, first released on the PlayStation 2 system, are widely acclaimed for their moving stories, endearing characters, and memorable adventures. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster presents both of these timeless classics in perfect form for PS4.”

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Play video

Price: $11.99 $29.99

“Play the Original Three Tomb Raider Adventures: For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection.”