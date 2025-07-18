10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Summer Sale”

The PlayStation Store‘s 2025 “Summer Sale” is a full version of the recent PlayStation Plus-exclusive sale from earlier in the month. Now, everyone can get in on the deals (well, most people, as there are still some subscriber-only discounts). There have been many summer sales, too, but this is the one that gets the official title and is going on for the longest period.

This is a large sale, so here are 10 of the best discounts in the “Summer Sale” on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until July 30th at 11:59 PM PT, but there are a few others in the wider sale not listed here will expire on August 13th at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Image courtesy of Cd Projekt REd

Price: $17.49 / $49.99

While it may be the final big patch, developer CD Projekt Red is somehow still updating Cyberpunk 2077, and that’s a testament to how much the team has spent rectifying the game’s calamitous launch in 2020. This cyberpunk RPG has been praised for its immersive world, as well as its ability to give players a ton of control over their character and abilities. It has gone from an industry-wide embarrassment to one of the most celebrated comeback stories in the medium. The acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion is also separately on sale for $20.99 for a limited time.

2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Image courtesy of Super Evil Megacorp

Price: $19.49 or $14.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have popped up in all sorts of genres, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate continues that trend by putting the crew in a roguelite that’s incredibly similar to Hades. And while Splintered Fate never hits those highs, it’s still a surprisingly great game in its own right. The wide variety of skills and upgrades gives players plenty of control over their build, which gives runs some much-needed variety as new synergies begin to form. Responsive controls and tough enemies make fights engaging, too. The weak story builds up to a stunningly bad cliffhanger and the writing repeats itself quite a bit, but this licensed roguelite that started out on mobile platforms is much better than it should be.

3) The Forgotten City

Image courtesy of Dear Villagers

Price: $7.49 or $5.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

The Forgotten City was birthed from a popular Skyrim mod, and its quality shows how it deserved a full release. This adventure game contains a compelling mystery where players are stuck in an ancient city that’s guided by one rule and has been looping through the same day over and over. It’s an intriguing premise the game uses to lead players through one incredibly paced story that asks big philosophical questions and has no shortage of well-earned twists, making for one of the better narratives seen in the medium in recent years.

4) Streets of Rage 4

image courtesy of Dotemu

Price: $8.74 / $24.99

Streets of Rage 4 does not solely lean on nostalgia. It’s a side-scrolling beat-em-up and that alone evokes the 1990s, but its stunning art, thumping music, and handful of modern changes make it more than bait for those who loved the arcade and the genres often associated with that scene. It’s not quite as fluid or forgiving as publisher Dotemu’s popular game TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge — it’s still too easy to whiff attacks on enemies only slightly in the background or foreground — but it’s still a highlight for the genre in this modern era.

5) Nine Sols

image courtesy of Red Candle Games

Price: $19.49 or $17.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

Nine Sols is a striking search action platformer with heavy inspirations from FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. That alone is quite intriguing and developer Red Candle Games doesn’t just rest on those comparisons. Bosses are brutal and demand precision, but it’s not frustrating because the fluid controls can withstand the pressure. And to top it all of, Nine Sols has a shocking solid story that complements all the high-octane action.

6) Alan Wake 2

image courtesy of epic games publishing

Price: $23.99 / $59.99

Alan Wake 2 is one of the stranger big budget games to come out in the last few years, and that’s not just because of the musical number that has relentlessly followed director Sam Lake since its launch. It’s full of nonsensical scenes that aren’t for everyone, but they traffic in the same sort of earnest weirdness that has made shows like Twin Peaks endure decades later. Its gunplay is basic and its spooky parts rely way too heavily on sudden screen-filling jump scares, but there’s still not much like Alan Wake 2.

7) The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Image Courtesy of Telltale Games

Price: $7.49 / $24.99

Telltale Games’ rapid output in the early to late 2010s meant many grew tired of its formula, but The Expanse: A Telltale Series yields a peek at what could have happened if the team was able to stretch out a little. It takes place in the same universe as the popular Syfy show, but takes place before it and follows Camina Drummer, who is once again played by Cara Gee. This title gives players more freedom in how they move about the space, which is more fitting for this genre and sets it apart from past Telltale games. Its final act is a bit weaker than it should be, but it’s a promising look into Telltale’s future and is a solid companion piece to the TV series. It also might be a decent primer for Owlcat Games’ upcoming Mass Effect-like RPG set in the same universe, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.

8) Maneater Apex Edition

Image Courtesy of Tripwire Interactive

Price: $12.49 / $49.99

There are arguably too many open-world games, but not enough starring bloodthirsty sharks. Maneater follows the basic blueprint seen in that genre of having players tick off icons on a map and gather resources to accrue upgrades, but it’s all made much more novel because of the aquatic main character. It’s mindless and silly in the best ways and shows how a unique protagonist can make a run-of-the-mill game much more engaging. The Truth Quest expansion doubles down on this notion by giving players access to a laser beam ability and is awash in wild conspiracy theories that aren’t much different from the average post on modern Twitter.

9) Crow Country

Image Courtesy of SFB Games

Price: $11.99 / $19.99

Crow Country is like if the models of Final Fantasy 7 were plopped into a lost Resident Evil game from the PS1 era. This is to say it pulls on nostalgia, but that reverence isn’t a requirement. Crow Country has players running around a haunted theme park solving puzzles and slaying monsters, the latter of which is removed in the Exploration mode. Aiming is similar to but not exactly like older Resident Evil games, as it adds a cursor that gives players more accuracy without sacrificing the retro camera angle. Contemporary twists on old-school mechanics like these are what make Crow Country a great survival horror game that doesn’t just cater to one group of people.

10) Detention

image courtesy of Red Candle Games

Price: $4.54 or $3.89 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $12.99

Before developer Red Candle Games went on to create Nine Sols, it cut its teeth on games like Detention, a 2D horror game with little in common with aforementioned Sekiro-like. However, quality is what binds them together as this memorable experience is more just than a few hours of frights. It uses horror to delve into more serious topics regarding political persecution and censorship, which are universal but also draw upon the team’s Taiwanese roots.