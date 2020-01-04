This Food Created in PlayStation’s Dreams Is Incredible

We’ve seen some pretty amazing creations in Media Molecule’s Dreams, the game that lets players build their own worlds and is fully releasing next month. It’s been in early access for a while now to allow players to flex their creative strengths by constructing games and all sorts of other scenarios for other players to enjoy, but we might’ve just seen one of the most realistic creations in Dreams yet. John Beech, a senior principal designer at Media Molecule, shared a project this week called “Full Beech breakfast” that consists of a meal built in-game that anyone would be lucky to have in front of them.

Beech showed off the creation on Twitter this week after publishing it a few days ago. A description of the Full Beech breakfast said that it’s supposed to be a sculpting of a full English breakfast, and it was created entirely within Dreams.

If the images themselves look too realistic to imagine it came from the game, the developer shared another tweet afterwards that shows a little blue Imp jumping around on the food. As Beech pointed out, it’s a pretty surreal experience to see the animated character hopping around on something that looks like it could be a photo or a painting.

I have now published my “Full Beech Breakfast” in #MadeInDreams for all to have a closer look at! 🙂https://t.co/ruf1FQiKb0 pic.twitter.com/pJyxGHaej0 — john Beech (@Johnee_B) January 2, 2020

Also, seeing the Imp jumping around on realistic food looks crazy. pic.twitter.com/RDBFcvdrKG — john Beech (@Johnee_B) January 2, 2020

The creator replied to a commenter and said they’d consider recording the sculping process in the future so that other people could see how it’s done.

The whole point of Dreams is that anybody can create anything they want, and even though Beech works on the game, the developer said it should be possible for anyone to achieve this level of creation if they want to. Replying to someone who was trying to get an idea of how much experience you need to have to make something like this, Beech said that it’s not an overnight task but that it can be done with some determination.

I think anyone can achieve this if they really want to, it’s not an overnight thing, I’ve been working on and helping design the tools for many years, bit with persistence, and determination you can do it! — john Beech (@Johnee_B) January 2, 2020

Dreams has been in early access for some time now, but it’s finally nearing its full release. It’s scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 on February 14th, so expect to see many more jaw-dropping creations like this once it’s out.