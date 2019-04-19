PlayStation Store Flash Sale Live Offering Big Discounts on PS4 Games

It’s been awhile, but Sony Interactive Entertainment is back with a new flash sale that offers 63 discounts on big and small PS4, PS3, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Vita games. It’s not the biggest Flash Sale, but it does have some notable, and even some new, games on sale, including one of 2019’s best games: Metro: Exodus. Of course, like every Flash Sale, this one is only live for a limited time, so if you see anything you like, be sure to act quick, otherwise there’s a good chance it will revert back to its original price by the time you come back.

Of course, rather than list every single game in the Flash Sale, below we will provide the highlights of the new round of discounts. However, if you want to sort through every sale for yourself, you can find the sale page here. Anyway, without further ado, here are some of the highlights of the new sale, listed in alphabetical order.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown — $35.99 — Save 40 percent

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $19.79 — Save 67 percent

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass — $23.99 — Save 40 percent

Call of Cthulhu — $35.99 — Save 40 percent

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $23.99 — Save 40 percent

Creed: Rise to Glory — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

Hello Neighbor — $17.99 — Save 40 percent

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek — $17.99 — Save 40 percent

Just Cause 4 — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Killing Floor 2 — $9.89 — Save 67 percent

Killing Floor: Incursion — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 — $3.99 — Save 50 percent

Metro Exodus — $44.99 — Save 25 percent

Omen of Sorrow — $27.49 — Save 50 percent

Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $29.99 – Save 50 percent

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Season Pass — $17.99 — Save 40 percent

Slime Rancher — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

South Park: The Fractured But Whole — $14.99 — Save 75 percent

South Park: The Video Game Collection — $31.99 — Save 60 percent

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $29.99 — Save 25 percent

Stellaris: Console Edition — $29.99 – Save 25 percent

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection — $24.99 — Save 50 percent

The LEGO Movie Videogame 2 — $27.99 — Save 30 percent

The Division 2 — $49.79 — Save 17 percent

Vampyr — $23.99 — Save 60 percent

Yakuza Kiwami 2 — $24.99 — Save 50 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ for any recommendations.

