PlayStation Fans Have Mere Hours to Grab PS4 Game Before It’s Gone Forever

PlayStation fans only have a few hours remaining to buy a Sony-published PS4 game before it disappears completely. On rare occasions in the past, publishers like PlayStation, Xbox, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Activision, and many others have been forced to delist their own games for one reason or another. While this isn’t something that happens with great frequency, it’s always a disappointment whenever it does transpire. Unfortunately, the latest such instance of a PlayStation game going away will happen as the calendar turns over to November.

In case you missed the news earlier this month, PlayStation revealed that it would be taking LittleBigPlanet 3 off of the PlayStation Store on October 31st. A reason behind this removal wasn’t given by those at PlayStation, but its delisting comes about after a prolonged period of issues that have plagued LBP 3’s online aspects. As such, rather than fix these ongoing problems, PlayStation has opted to just remove the game from sale entirely.

“After 10 years of playing, creating, and sharing content in LittleBigPlanet 3, the game and our entire range of LittleBigPlanet DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store on October 31, 2024,” wrote PlayStation earlier this month. “Anyone that currently owns or purchases LittleBigPlanet 3 or any LittleBigPlanet DLC before it is delisted for sale, will still be able to access their purchased games and content after its removal.”

The good news is that if you’re reading this article near the time of its publication, you still have time to pick up LittleBigPlanet 3 and its DLC on the PS Store. The game is currently retailing for $19.99 and much of its accompanying DLC is completely free to own. In fact, since a lot of that DLC is free, you should probably add it to your own digital library even if you don’t intend to buy LBP 3 itself digitally. While physical copies of LittleBigPlanet 3 will continue to exist and will allow those on PS5 and PS4 to access the game, this add-on content will truly be lost forever once the clock strikes midnight.