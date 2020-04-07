PlayStation Fans Have a Lot to Say About the PS5 DualSense Controller

Sony’s been quiet when it comes to showing off what parts of the PlayStation 5 will actually look like as Microsoft continues to show off parts of its Xbox Series X, but the PlayStation company surprised people this week with an unforeseen reveal of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. The controller adopts a sleek, two-toned design and boasts some of the features promised to be a part of the controller from Sony’s past previews, and most importantly of all, it’s our first look at hardware associated with the PlayStation 5 beyond renders, concepts, and dev kits. How it feels in player’s hands will ultimately determine how well it’s received, but judging from the initial reactions, people are loving the PlayStation 5 DualSense.

The first full look at the DualSense showed quite the departure from the DualShock controller PlayStation 4 owners are used to as it moves more toward an Xbox One controller shape while still offering some of its own unique aspects. It appears this two-toned design will be the default controller, though there will of course be all sorts of colors and patterns released after the console’s launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony said it went through “several concepts and hundreds of mockups” over the years before settling on the DualSense design.

A first look at DualSense, PS5’s new wireless controller. More details and images: https://t.co/SuaUVDkyvD pic.twitter.com/ot5R1u5hsz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 7, 2020

“Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box,” Sony said. “We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands!”

While we wait to see more about the PlayStation 5 and perhaps some hands-on videos with the DualSense controller, you can check out some of the initial reactions to the new controller’s design as they were shared online.

The PlayStation 5 does not currently have a set release date but is expected to release during the holiday season of 2020.

Looking Forward to It

This is lookin pretty good ngl. The two tone is growing on me. Looking forward to haptic feedback and Create.



Now if only #DualSense 2 could axe the lights… #Playstation#PS5https://t.co/COvtrTHXj5 — Kapn Keldeo (@KapnKeldeo) April 7, 2020

Function Over Fashion

Introducing DualSense, the New Wireless Game Controller for PlayStation 5 https://t.co/1pq9FwfMLu



Don’t like the look, but if the sticks don’t get stuck like they do (CONSTANTLY) when playing games like NHL, I’ll buy that. — Lester Freamon. (@TheSportsGuy212) April 7, 2020

Some Concepts

Playstation 5 controller edit the first being the original pic.twitter.com/hnL19gpzIm — TheDoctorX11 (@TheDoctorX11) April 7, 2020

Could the PS5 Be White?

Going to go out on a limb and say the PlayStation 5 is going to be white, or at least partially https://t.co/r6pkRYQ8Er — 𝒮𝑒𝒶𝓃 (@DeffyDubs) April 7, 2020

Looks Amazing

Playstation 5 Controller looks Amazing. pic.twitter.com/FrkwjTE1Jy — Alex 🦂 (@AlessioMakaveli) April 7, 2020

Seems Familiar

The new PlayStation 5 controller looks great! #playstation5 pic.twitter.com/Wk0OmHpY8S — Clunt Feastwood (@cluntfeastwood) April 7, 2020

What’s the Price?

I like it! I wonder what the price tag will look like 🤔 #PS5 https://t.co/VNAMINW0eo — TheCraigBeast (@CraigVermette) April 7, 2020

Nice Design

Ok, the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller looks quite sexy. I like the Space Age design. Nice job there, @PlayStation. Damned nice job. Reminds me of a certain car, actually. pic.twitter.com/UeSIAEqgKn — Shadowhaxor now in Quarantine (@Shadowhaxor) April 7, 2020

Innovative Features

This is a great bit of hardware innovation. We’re pretty much at a stage now where ever more powerful consoles are a diminishing return. But haptic feedback and adaptive triggers? Enhancing the gaming experience through multiple senses? Very, very nice.https://t.co/aXU8OqoEk9 — Sorceror Nobody (@SorcerorNobody) April 7, 2020

PlayStation/Xbox Hybrid