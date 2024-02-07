PS5 Leak Reveals 3 New Retro Remasters Coming Soon

A new leak associated with the PlayStation 5 has revealed three new remasters of classic adventure games that are seemingly heading to the platform. Throughout this current console generation, remasters have become more common than ever before. In fact, Sony alone has already remastered titles such as The Last of Us Part II, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Uncharted 4 for PS5 in the past couple of years. Now, this trend seems to be continuing once again with a trio of games that previously launched on PS4.

Discovered by Gematsu, new listings for the remastered iterations of Full Throttle, Day of the Tentacle, and Grim Fandango have now been rated in Taiwan for PS5. Originally, these remasters all landed on PS4 (and PlayStation Vita) between 2015 and 2017. This marked the first time that any of these classic LucasArts adventure games had ever come to consoles. Now, it seems as though developer Double Fine Productions wants to ensure that they'll remain accessible in the years to come by porting them to the latest PlayStation hardware.

Perhaps the biggest question about Full Throttle, Day of the Tentacle, and Grim Fandango coming to PS5, though, is tied to the improvements that each will boast. After all, these are games that don't really need the power that the PS5 offers to look or run better as they're each stylized to look like games from the 1990s. As a result, there's no real reason to port this slate of games over other than to simply make them natively playable on the PS5. Regardless, ratings leaks like this prove to be accurate more often than not, so we should learn more about what is being planned with this re-release soon enough.

If you're not familiar with Full Throttle, Day of the Tentacle, and Grim Fandango, you can learn more about all of these classic titles below.

Full Throttle

"Released by LucasArts in 1995, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer, telling the story of Ben Throttle butt-kicking leader of biker gang the Polecats, who gets caught up in a tale of Motorcycles, Mayhem and Murder.

Now over 20 years later, Full Throttle is back in a remastered edition featuring all new hand-drawn and 3D high-resolution artwork, with remastered audio and music. Players can switch back and forth between classic and remastered modes, and mix and match audio, graphics and user interface to their heart's desire."

Day of the Tentacle

"Originally released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert's ground breaking Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle is a mind-bending, time travel, cartoon puzzle adventure game in which three unlikely friends work together to prevent an evil mutated purple tentacle from taking over the world! Over twenty years later, Day of the Tentacle is back in a remastered edition that features all new hand-drawn, high resolution artwork, with remastered audio, music and sound effects."

Grim Fandango

"One of the most acclaimed adventure games of all time is now back, better than ever. Grim Fandango's epic story of four years in the life (or death) of Manny Calavera, travel agent to the dead, has been remastered to look, sound, and control even better than when it won GameSpot's Game of the Year award upon its original launch."