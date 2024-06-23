PlayStation Users Surprised With New Free Download to End Days of Play

Sony has surprised PlayStation users across PS5 and PS4 consoles with one more free download to end its Days of Play promotion. In late May, Sony began its annual Days of Play event which featured sales on numerous PlayStation games to go along with some free avatars to download. Now, although Days of Play has come to an end for its 2024 run, Sony has opted to dole out one more set of avatars at no cost.

As of this moment, all PlayStation fans can snag a set of four avatars on the PlayStation Store. These avatars are specifically tied to Astro Bot, which is the upcoming game set to be released by PlayStation later this year. The avatars can be earned on the PS Store by simply redeeming the code MKHX-PJGL-HQA2 (North America). This free set of avatars will remain accessible until early next month on July 11th, at which time this code will no longer work.

"Congratulations for completing the Days of Play Community Challenge!" said in a message while releasing this new freebie. "We're aware of an issue with PlayStation Stars and are actively working on a solution. We'll share more information on redeeming the Days of Play Community Celebration Digital Collectible as soon as we have it. In the meantime, we're giving four Astro avatars to the community to say thank you for taking part."

As Sony mentioned, its PlayStation Stars service went down earlier in June and has since remained unavailable via the PlayStation App. Because of this, the Astro Bot avatars seem to be Sony's way of atoning for the situation while it continues to look for a fix to the problem with PS Stars. Whether or not the service returns at any point in the coming days remains to be seen, but it's good to see that Sony is at least trying to make up for the error in some small way.

How do you feel about these new Astro Bot avatars being released by Sony? Do you plan on using any of them as your primary avatar on PS5 or PS4? Let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.