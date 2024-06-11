PlayStation Stars Is Down at the Worst Time Possible

Sony's PlayStation Stars program, which is available to access via the PlayStation app, has become inaccessible at arguably the worst time imaginable. Currently, PlayStation is in the midst of its "Days of Play" promotion, which is one of the brand's biggest events of the year. Since late May, Sony has provided a number of discounts on various PS5 and PS4 games while also handing out some smaller digital items at no cost. In addition, PlayStation Stars has seen some new Campaigns launched in tandem with Days of Play, but for virtually all users, the service has been completely unusable for a prolonged period of time.

This past week, numerous PlayStation fans began reporting that PlayStation Stars had gone down entirely. When trying to access the Stars section of the PS App, users were finding that the Stars section of the application was no longer anywhere to be found. While this first seemed like a problem that was only impacting certain people, it has since been made clear to be a widespread error that is happening to everyone. After being silent about the problem for multiple days, Sony finally released a message to inform PlayStation fans that it's looking into a resolution.

"PlayStation Stars is currently experiencing issues. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working on a solution," Sony said in a statement sent out via the PlayStation App. "Thank you for your understanding."

As mentioned, the main reason why this issue with PlayStation Stars is amplified further is because of Days of Play. New Campaigns were pushed live in PlayStation Stars to coincide with Days of Play, but now that the feature is no longer available, many are wondering if these Campaigns will even be achievable to earn more points. Furthermore, several users on social media have said that they won't be spending any money on the PlayStation Store until Stars is fixed as they want to ensure that they earn their points for PS Stars.

Whether or not Sony will end up extending its Days of Play events that tie-in with PlayStation Stars still isn't known. Hopefully, though, these problems don't end up persisting for much longer. If more information on this matter is provided by Sony soon, then we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.