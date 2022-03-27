PlayStation Insider Teases Big News Coming Very Soon

A notable PlayStation insider has teased that some massive news associated with Sony’s gaming brand should be coming about this week. In recent days, we’ve already heard that Sony could be preparing to announce its new PlayStation Spartacus subscription service at some point soon. And while it remains to be seen if this will actually come to fruition, this insider in question has seemingly indicated that even more PlayStation announcements could be in the pipeline.

According to Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, PlayStation could have as many as three major announcements to share at some point in the coming days. Miller, who was previously a reporter who specialized in covering PlayStation, teased that this week could have a whole lot in store for those who play games in Sony’s ecosystem. “Man, looking like it might be a very interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true,” Miller said on social media today. Further details on what these rumors could be associated with weren’t given by Miller, but it stands to reason that Spartacus is likely one of the three things that could be teased.

https://twitter.com/GameOverGreggy/status/1508105011691081730

Miller went on to note that he would be delaying the recording of his PlayStation-focused podcast, PS I Love You XOXO, to later in the week than normal. Typically, the podcast records in the early half of each week but Miller said that the show instead wouldn’t take place until Thursday, March 31st, instead. As such, this seems to indicate that the announcements that Miller has teased here will be coming about in the early portion of the week, assuming that they happen whatsoever.

It’s worth stressing that even though Miller is a well-connected source when it comes to PlayStation news, take this tease with a grain of salt for the time being. Even though it seems very likely that we’ll hear something substantial from Sony in the near future, there is no guarantee that the company will have three announcements to make this week. If we do hear anything more from PlayStation soon, though, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com at the appropriate time.

What do you think PlayStation could end up announcing this week? Other than details associated with PlayStation Spartacus, what else do you believe Sony could have up its sleeve to reveal?