PlayStation Insider Teases Big Announcements for The Game Awards

A notable PlayStation insider has teased that this year’s edition of The Game Awards should have some major surprises in store when it comes to Sony’s gaming brand. Although it wasn’t explicitly said what sort of announcements or reveals might take place during The Game Awards, it stands to reason that PlayStation fans will be quite happy when the show ends up taking place in the final month of 2021.

This tease in question related to PlayStation and The Game Awards comes from Millie Amand, who has been a reliable source of insider info when it comes to PlayStation in recent months. In a new tweet shared by Amand this week, it was indicated that The Game Awards will be a venue in which major news related to PlayStation 5 should come about. Amand’s tweet on this subject was quite vague, but she shared a GIF that indicated she is quite excited to see the event take place purely because of the PS5 titles that will be shown off at this time.

As a whole, The Game Awards has become one of the biggest gamings events of the year in the back half of the calendar year. While it’s an event where honors and accolades are given out to games that have released in the past year, it has also become a show that brings with it plenty of new announcements as well. With this in mind, it stands to reason that Amand’s tease in this instance is more related to new PS5 reveals that will be coming about over the course of this year’s edition of the show.

If you didn’t already have the date circled on your calendar, The Game Awards is poised to take place in just a couple short months on December 9. If you can’t tune in to watch the event for yourself once it takes place, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we’ll be sure to bring you all of the latest news from the show once it transpires.

What sort of announcements are you hoping to hear from PlayStation before the end of the year? And is there anything specific that you think Sony could reveal at The Game Awards in December? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.