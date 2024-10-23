New PS5 System Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new PS5 system software update has today been pushed out by Sony. In recent months, Sony has made some big changes to the PS5 and what it offers users. The most notable firmware update of this type rolled out in September and introduced the Welcome Hub, which is a new area of the dashboard that allows PS5 owners to quickly get a look at their storage, trophies, and other aspects of their console. In addition, the Welcome Hub features customizable backgrounds, which is the closest that the PS5 has come to introducing themes. Now, a new patch for the latest PlayStation console has gone live, but it doesn’t do a whole lot.

Available to download right now, PS5 system software update version 24.07-10.20.00 brings about a handful of improvements to the hardware. First and foremost, Sony has implemented the usual array of performance and stability upgrades, which is seen with just about every PS5 update. In additional, Sony says it has also “improved the messages and usability” of the PS5, but doesn’t provide further specifics about what these improvements look like.

The biggest element of this new PS5 update, though, is related to activities. Activities for PS5 games can now be designated as “In Progress”, “Not Started”, or “Completed” based on how a player has progressed through a specific game. Sony stresses that this won’t spoil any story elements of games, though, and is instead just meant to provide feedback for how players are advancing through a title. For those who like to know how close they might be to the end of a certain game, this feature is one that will definitely be appreciated and further evolves on how activities have operated on PS5 since they were introduced.

If you would like to learn more about this update directly from Sony, you can get a look at the full patch notes for today’s new PS5 system firmware attached below.