Xbox's Mentions Are In Shambles After PS5 Event
Xbox’s mentions were absolutely on fire after PlayStation’s PS5 reveal. The race to the next console generation has largely been comprised of the green brand and the blue brand. But, with the number of announcements that came down today from Sony, it seems a lot of Microsoft fans would like to see their favorite brand be a bit more active. The time for that will come, Xbox Series X and Series S have surfaced and the details will increase over the fall. But, that’s never enough when you have a giant player base to keep happy. For today, the PS5 fans are over the moon, but it has become clear that both brands are borrowing from each other a lot now. Trying to carve out any and all advantages in every way possible as the drive to distance themselves from the competition grows more urgent with the holidays nearing.
Comicbook.com’s Tanner Dedmon talked about how the preorders for the Series X and Series S were announced earlier this week to similar hysteria.
our mentions right now 😅 pic.twitter.com/8OeecYyC11— Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020
“Microsoft previously announced the pre-order date for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and we now know exactly when those pre-orders will go live. It was announced on Tuesday that the pre-orders for both next-gen consoles would go live through UK retailers at 8 a.m. BST on September 22nd,” Dedmon wrote. “That time converts to midnight in Pacific Time, so it looks like that’s when we can expect the pre-orders for the Xbox consoles to go live next week.”
“News of when the pre-orders will go live for the new Xbox consoles only widens the gap between what we know about the next-gen Xbox plans and what we know about the PlayStation 5, but gap will hopefully close soon during Sony’s upcoming PlayStation event,” he continued. “The next PlayStation 5 event is scheduled to take place on September 16th at 1 p.m. PT where we’ll see a showcase of some of the games coming to the PlayStation 5. Other announcements have always made sure to stress that there wouldn’t be any console news at past events, but this one carries no such warning. The thinking then is that we’ll finally get news of the PlayStation 5 cost and release date, but we won’t know for sure until the event takes place.”
Check out the best replies to this tweet down below.
There's room for everyone
like if you enjoy both consoles and aren’t a 9 year old who thinks one console is better than the other— Jon Fortnite (@EnderJon_) September 17, 2020
Cyberpunk?
If I were y’all I would secure Cyberpunk for the release on November 10th and maybe make it exclusive for like a week or two cuz Sony is making y’all look bad and this is coming from an Xbox fan— hink (@some_random_mf) September 17, 2020
Taker meme
Stronger, smaller and same price as PS5, we all know who has the highest value. pic.twitter.com/9n4WjY9TLL— Ozias Liontar. (@pedroHPSjaumsin) September 17, 2020
Good advice
Ayo don’t listen to the PlayStation haters you got a good console coming the true PlayStation fans love your console guys 💚💚💚— 丂ＫᶤＸ (@Skix_ftw) September 17, 2020
Basically
Seeing those numbers got me like this! 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/X0VZNQfYXn— 🔥Frank the Tank🔥 (@FrankAuthentic1) September 17, 2020
Arguments are popping
ok that's nice , but where are the games? sure you get a pass but it's all for older games
xbox make new consoles to emulate their previous consoles— Raccoon Survivor (@RacoonSurvivor3) September 17, 2020
Real truth here
Dont know why people do console wars. Everything is gonna be cross plat. And if u say “but the exclusives” u still gonna play cod and 2k— 🥶𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓴𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓜𝓪𝓰𝓲𝓬🥶 (@Ramon5378) September 17, 2020
One day it will be different
💙💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/LFaFsRDzSa— ً (@HyperIsTaken) September 17, 2020