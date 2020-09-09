Xbox Series X Pre-Order Date Revealed

✖

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release date and price have been revealed. However, despite this, pre-orders are not live yet, and won't be until later this month. More specifically, while we know both consoles will release on November 10 -- at $300 and $500, respectively -- pre-orders aren't going live until September 22, and this is likely to give Xbox gameRs plenty of time to prepare to hop on what is presumably a very limited supply.

At the moment of publishing, precise timing for September 22 has not been revealed, but this information will presumably be revealed closer to the actual date. It's also unclear how limited quantities will be and what retailers will be participating. That said, all of this information should be revealed soon as well. Note that several major retailers have pages up for the new consoles. You can keep tabs on them below.

As for the consoles themselves, Microsoft looks poised to offer the cheapest next-gen console in the form of the Xbox Series S and the most powerful console on the market with the Xbox Series X. Every time Microsoft has talked about the Xbox Series X, it's emphasized it's the most powerful console in the world. In other words, it's not very surprising it's a bit on the pricier side. However, when you factor in inflation, it's within the ballpark of previous Xbox consoles.

In 2013, the Xbox One launched at $500 or $400, depending on what model you went with. In 2020's money that's $553 and $443, respectively. In 2005 the Xbox 360 launched at $300 and $400, with the price also varying depending on what model you copped. In today's money, after factoring in inflation, the former costs $396 while the latter costs $520. And lastly, there's the original Xbox, which launched at $300 in 2001, which is about $437 in today's money.

So, as you can see, the Xbox Series X's price point is generally in the same ballpark as the price point of the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and the Xbox One.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the Xbox Series X can outsell the PS5 at this price point. If it manages to do this, it will become the first Xbox console to outsell its PlayStation counterpart. No Xbox console has ever come close to achieving this bar the Xbox 360, which outsold the PS3 for most of the generation before being passed at the end, despite the latter being on the market for a year less.

