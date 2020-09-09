Xbox Details Expansion of All Access

✖

Following the announcement of the Xbox Series X's release date and price, Microsoft also revealed its plans for expanding Xbox All Access. The service is currently available on Xbox One, PC, and Android devices, and will be available on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at launch. The service will also expand to more countries this holiday season, and will give subscribers much more options, including a plan that includes the new consoles. While gamers have been hesitant when it comes to video game streaming, the service could go a long way towards getting players to embrace the option.

Xbox All Access is your all-inclusive pass to Xbox. Get the next-gen Xbox of your choice and over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. From $24.99/month for 24 months^ with no upfront cost Learn more: https://t.co/tq1yYYGlXk | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/RYpkBdIZDo — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

Starting this holiday season, Xbox All Access will be available in 12 countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, UK, and the US. In the US, All Access will be available at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, the Microsoft Store, and Walmart. The program will be available in more countries by the end of 2021, but further details have yet to be revealed.

Plans for Xbox All Access will start at $24.99 a month for 24 months. The most exciting part about this price plan is the fact that subscribers will get an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S for free, with no cost upfront. As part of the subscription, users will gain access to more than 100 games, including Xbox Game Studios titles on the day that they release, including Halo Infinite. Existing subscribers are also eligible for this plan.

Xbox All Access could prove to be a difficult rival for Google Stadia. The inclusion of an Xbox console as part of the deal makes it hard to see how Stadia will be able to compete. Thus far, Google has had a hard time convincing gamers that streaming is the future for the industry, but since the Xbox Series X has the ability to play discs as well, Xbox fans won't have to choose between one or the other.

