PlayStation PSN Name Changes Coming Soon

With each huge update that hits the PlayStation network, many PSN users have had no problem being vocal about there displeasure that there still isn’t a way to change those old gamertags. Sometimes, you want to move past the days of butterflyz and 69s but without having to lose all of that hard-earned trophy progress. Looks like Sony is finally listening to the request because they have just confirmed that this feature is coming soon!

According to a recent blog post over on the official PlayStation website, “We’re happy to announce that we will soon begin testing the long-awaited feature that will allow users to change their PlayStation Network Online ID from their PlayStation 4 system. The PSN Online ID Change feature beta will be a part of the PlayStation Preview Program, and will become available to select users that have pre-registered as testers for previous PS4 system software betas.

“During the preview program, you will be able to change your online ID as many times as you want. The first change is free, and changes after that will cost $9.99 USD / CAD. For PlayStation Plus members, it will cost $4.99 USD/ CAD after the first change. Changes to online ID can be made through the Settings menu or via the Profile page of your PS4.”

PlayStation users will finally be able to change their online ID with the option to also display the older one to avoid confusion within the friends list. Players want to be able to recognize each other and the ability to still display the old name will make that possible!

There is a small catch, however. PlayStation adds, “Please note not all games and applications for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems are guaranteed to support the online ID change, and users may occasionally encounter issues or errors in certain games. If for any reason you experience issues after changing your ID, you can revert back to your original ID for free at any time (you will only be able to revert once during the preview program). Reverting back to an old ID will resolve most issues caused by the ID change.”

They also added that they will be adding a list up on the website for convenience that allows players to see which compatible games will make this change more fluid without disruption!

This feature has been a long time coming and one that has been highly desired for quite some time. Are you excited to be able to change that (admit it) slightly embarrassing gamer tag? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!