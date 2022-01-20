PlayStation Responds to Xbox Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

PlayStation has now officially responded to the massive move that Xbox made earlier this week when it announced that it would be acquiring Activision Blizzard, which is the publisher behind franchises such as Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and many more. Ever since the deal was announced just a couple of days back, many video game fans wondered how PlayStation would end up responding to the situation. Well, thanks to a newly-released statement that has now come about, we have our answer.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal recently, a representative from Sony commented on the monumental shift that has taken place in the gaming landscape with Activision Blizzard now linking up with Microsoft. Sony didn’t have a whole lot to say on the matter in a general sense, but the company expressed that expects Microsoft to abide by any deals that may have been in place prior to this acquisition coming about. “We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” Sony said. The comment is one that obviously sparks a lot of interest when it comes to Activision’s future titles

https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1484101612008353795

In the past, Microsoft has shown time and time again that it’s willing to continue releasing games on other platforms outside of the Xbox ecosystem if deals were already in place beforehand. For instance, even though Xbox now owns Bethesda, titles like Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo have continued to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 due to deals that Sony made with Bethesda prior to the company becoming part of Microsoft. With this in mind, it stands to reason that upcoming games that Activision Blizzard has already promised would be coming to PlayStation platforms (such as Overwatch 2) will still end up being released for those pieces of hardware. Whether or not other games such as future installments in the Call of Duty series that have yet to be announced will also come to PlayStation platforms is something that remains to be seen.

