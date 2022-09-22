PlayStation RPG Delayed One Week Before Release

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was supposed to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29th, but Square Enix has decided to push the game back just one week ahead of time. The game will now release nearly three months later than expected, and will now debut on December 22nd. The official Valkyrie Twitter account cites a desire to "improve the quality of the title" as the official reason for the delay. The game will be available on its own and as part of the digital deluxe version of Valkyrie Elysium. Those that already pre-ordered the latter version will get Elysium on September 29th and Profile: Lenneth on December 22nd.

"As we celebrate the upcoming launch of Valkyrie Elysium, we unfortunately need a bit more time for Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth to improve the quality of the title and have decided to move the release date to December 22nd, 2022," the game's Twitter post reads. "For those that have pre-ordered Valkyrie Elysium Digital Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store; you will now receive your copy of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth on December 22nd, 2022.

Naturally, fans are a bit confused! Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth first released on the original PlayStation in 1999 before being ported to PSP in 2006. An enhanced port of the PSP version was then ported to mobile devices in 2018, and is now slated to release on PS4 and PS5. It seems very strange that Square Enix would need to delay a port for quality concerns by three months, but hopefully the publisher can get the issue resolved quickly. Most fans seem to be understanding about the situation, but it is unusual to say the least!

Thankfully, fans will still have Valkyrie Elysium to tide them over in the meantime! Elysium is the first new entry in the series in quite some time, and there seems to be a lot of anticipation surrounding the title. Hopefully both Valkyrie Elysium and Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will prove enjoyable for new and old fans alike.

Have you been looking forward to Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth's release? Are you surprised that the game is getting pushed back? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!