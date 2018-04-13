PlayStation Store Friday the 13th Flash Sale Live, Horror Best-Sellers Discounted

It’s Friday the 13th, and Sony has lined up a bunch of spoopy game sales for you all on PlayStation platforms! No matter where you game — whether on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, or PlayStation Vita — there are some fantastic games on offer here. We know it’s not Halloween, but it’s always fun to get scared! You can find the landing page for the sale right here.

We’re not going to list every single game on sale, because there are over 140 of them. Instead, we’re combing through all of the deals picking out some of our favorites and highlights for you to browse. We’re going to focus mainly on PS4, since that’s where we assume most of you are playing, but we’ll point out some PS4 and Vita games as well. Let’s get started!

PlayStation 4 Games:

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $19.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $15.99

Until Dawn – $5.99

Alien: Isolation – $8.99

Dead Island Definitive Collection – $13.99

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – $5.99

The Inpatient – $15.99

The Last of Us Remastered – $7.99

The Evil Within 2 – $29.99

Outlast II – $11.99

Arizona Sunshine – $15.99

Crypt of the Necrodancer – $2.99

Darkest Dungeon – $9.99

Dead Alliance – $15.99

Deadlight: Director’s Cut – $5.99

Detention – $5.19

PlayStation 3 Games:

Dead Island Riptide – $4.49

Resident Evil 2 – $2.09

Silent Hill – $2.39

Yakuza: Dead Souls – $7.99

Alice: Madness Returns – $4.99

Alien: Isolation – $8.99

BioShock – $3.99

BioShock Infinite – $5.99

Dead Island Franchise Pack – $8.99

Fatal Frame II – $3.49

PlayStation Vita Games:

Resident Evil 2 – $2.09

A Rose in the Twilight – $7.99

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – $3.49

Dead Nation – $2.39

MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies – $11.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $11.99

Severed – $4.49

Crypt of the Necrodancer – $2.99

Whew! That’ll do it for now, but that’s more than enough games to fill up your back-log for months! If you had to choose only one or two games, you can’t really go wrong with The Last of Us Remastered or Alien: Isolation. If you’re playing on a PlayStation Vita, do not overlook MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies. Seriously! We think you’ll be surprised by how much fun you have, and when you’re finished there are tons of Hyperdimension Neptunia games to dive into.