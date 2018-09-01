PlayStation Sale Offering Insane Prices on Blockbuster PS4 Hits

Whether you are a fan of a solid horror title like Until Dawn, or looking for a more classic RPG experience with a title like Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition, there’s a little something for everyone with PlayStation’s latest Blockbuster sale. Plus, it wouldn’t be a Sony event without some glorious Uncharted thrown in there!

It’s not just the base games that are on sale either, but bundles as well. Most notably the Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, the Alien: Isolation ‘The Collection’, the Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection, and so much more. You can see the full list of titles on the PlayStation 4 Store page but before you do that, check out some of our recommendations below!

The Witcher III

The Witcher III is an expansive RPG experience from the geniuses over at CD Projekt RED. Players will find themselves in the boots of one Geralt of Rivia once more in an epic quest of survival and magic, while even finding a little love along the way.

What makes this RPG experience so unique is not just the vast open world, but the amazing characters and thrilling expansions as well. The Blood and Wine expansion alone is bigger than the entire The Witcher II, which is how DLC should be – well worth the cost. Now you can experience the ride for yourself for super cheap:

The Witcher III – Complete Dition, $24.99

There are also the individual expansions for sale as well if you already have the base game! “Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a distrusted counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.”



Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.

Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.

Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

With Shadow of the Tomb Raider right around the corner, now is the perfect time to check out the second game in Lara Croft’s origins arc from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, $20.99

“Explore Croft Manor in the new “Blood Ties” story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in “Lara’s Nightmare”. Survive extreme conditions with a friend in the new online Co-Op Endurance mode, and brave the new “Extreme Survivor” difficulty. Also features an outfit and weapon inspired by Tomb Raider III, and 5 classic Lara skins.”

Lara’s Journey – Lara uncovers an ancient mystery that places her in the cross-hairs of a ruthless organization known as Trinity. As she races to find the secret before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh. Lara knows she must reach the Lost City and its hidden secrets before Trinity. With that, she sets out for Siberia on her first Tomb Raiding expedition.

Woman vs. Wild – In “Rise of the Tomb Raider,” Lara battles with not only enemies from around the world, but the world itself. Hunt animals to craft weapons and scavenge for rare resources in densely populated ecosystems. You’ll encounter beautifully hostile environments, full of treacherous conditions and unstable landscapes that will require Lara to push her limits to the very edge.

Guerilla Combat – Use the environment to your advantage, scale trees and dive underwater to avoid or takedown enemies, configure Lara’s gear, weapons, and ammo to suit your play style from stealth to guns blazing, craft explosives on the fly to sow chaos, and wield Lara’s signature combat bows and climbing axe.

Return to Tomb Raiding – Tombs are back, and they’re bigger and better than ever. In “Rise of the Tomb Raider” you’ll explore huge, awe-inspiring ancient spaces littered with deadly traps, solve dramatic environmental puzzles, and decipher ancient texts to reveal crypts as you take on a world filled with secrets to discover.

BioShock: The Collection

“Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before, beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the “Columbia’s Finest” pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson.”

BioShock

BioShock is a shooter unlike any you’ve ever played, loaded with weapons and tactics never seen. You’ll have a complete arsenal at your disposal from simple revolvers to grenade launchers and chemical throwers, but you’ll also be forced to genetically modify your DNA to create an even more deadly weapon: you.

Museum of Orphaned Concepts

Challenge Rooms

BioShock 2

Set approximately 10 years after the events of the original BioShock, the halls of Rapture once again echo with sins of the past. Along the Atlantic coastline, a monster has been snatching little girls and bringing them back to the undersea city of Rapture. Players step into the boots of the most iconic denizen of Rapture, the Big Daddy, as they travel through the decrepit and beautiful fallen city, chasing an unseen foe in search of answers and their own survival.

Minerva’s Den

Protector Trials

BioShock: Infinite

Bring us the girl, wipe away the debt. The year is 1912. Deep in debt, Booker DeWitt has only one opportunity for a clean slate: rescue Elizabeth, a mysterious girl imprisoned since childhood in the flying city of Columbia.

Clash in the Clouds

Burial at Sea 1&2

Columbia’s Finest Pack

Other Great Deals:

Those are just a few of the many deals available. There’s a few amazing anime titles such as Attack on Titan, Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness, and BlazBlue: Central Fiction. Shooters such as the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises are also available in addition to the Destiny collection.

Get your zombie on with beloved games like Dead Island and Dead Island Riptide, or goes full on mech with Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault. There are so many to choose from across every genre you can think of. To learn more, mosey on over to the PlayStation Store here to check out some of the other amazing deals.