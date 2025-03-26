PlayStation’s Big Spring Sale Is Here (With Some Huge Games Included)

It feels like the PlayStation store Mega March sale just ended yesterday, and yet, it’s already time to talk about another massive sale. Today, the PlayStation store Spring Sale begins, with a ton of big games included. The sale features an impressive list of titles with discounts up to 75% off through April 23rd. If there’s a big game you’ve been waiting to grab for the PS5, chances are it might well be on sale during the PlayStation Spring Sale.

The Spring Sale features discounts on over 4500 games, including some fairly recent PS5 releases. Not every deal will last the entire month, with the discount list set to refresh on April 9th. At that time, certain discounts will be replaced by new ones, so you may want to act quickly if one of your long-anticipated titles is on sale starting March 26th. Officially, the Spring Sale in the PlayStation store ends on April 23rd, so there’s just over a month to browse for your next PS5 game.

Jaheira suggests you take advantage of that Baldur’s Gate 3 discount

With 194 pages to go through, we obviously can’t list every discount you’ll find during the Spring sale. However, let’s cover some of the highlights for big games you’ll find for less while browsing the PlayStation store over the next month. There are quite a few big games, many that have sequels or spinoffs slotted for later this year, such as GTA 5 and Elden Ring. Keep in mind that many games in PlayStation sales are also available for PS Plus, so you may want to double-check before you buy if you have a subscription. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to spot the PS Plus icon when browsing the store.

Biggest Games on Sale for the PlayStation Spring Sale

Some truly spectacular games are discounted during this sale, so let’s cover some of the biggest deals you’ll find.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – $19.99 / $49.99

Baldur’s Gate 3 – $55.99 / $69.99 (Also available via PS Plus Premium)

(Also available via PS Plus Premium) Batman: Arkham Knight – $4.99 / $19.99 (Also available via PS Plus Extra)

(Also available via PS Plus Extra) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Cross-Gen Bundle – $48.99 / $69.99

Dead By Daylight – $11.99 / $29.99 (Also available via PS Plus Extra)

(Also available via PS Plus Extra) Elden Ring – $35.99 / $59.99

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Digital Deluxe Edition – $62.99 / $89.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – $14.99 / $29.99

Helldivers 2 – $31.99 / $39.99

Hogwarts Legacy – $17.49 / $69.99 (Also available via PS Plus Premium)

(Also available via PS Plus Premium) Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – $66.49 / $69.99

Marvel Spider-Man 2 – $39.89 / $69.99 (Also available via PS Plus Premium)

(Also available via PS Plus Premium) Mortal Kombat 1 – $16.49 / $49.99 (Also available via PS Plus Premium)

(Also available via PS Plus Premium) The Elder Scrolls Online – Base Game Edition – $4.99 / $19.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $9.99 / $49.99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Chaotic Great Edition – $17.99 / $89.99

This game of the year contender is included in the sale

This is truly just a sampling of the games discounted during the PlayStation Spring Sale, which runs from now until April 23rd, with a refresh slotted for April 9th. If there’s a game sitting on your to-play list, it’s worth a quick search to see if it’s on sale this month, because you just might be able to add it to your PS5 collection for less.

Are you planning to take advantage of the PlayStation Spring Sale? Let us know what you’re getting in the comments below! Now if you’ll excuse me, it looks like it’s finally time for me to check out Elder Scrolls Online at that price.