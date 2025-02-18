Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber Announced

Fans of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are about to dive back into the franchise in an unexpected way. Board game and collectible company Upper Deck has just announced a brand-new collaboration with The Gearbox Entertainment company. This partnership includes a new trick-taking card game based on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The game will be released shortly ahead of two new sets of collectible trading cards inspired by the world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Borderlands, the game that originally gave us Tina. The card game will be called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber. It’s set to release in Spring 2025, with the trading card sets to follow shortly afterwards.

Video games being transformed into card or board games can be a mixed bag, but many fans enjoy seeing their favorite virtual worlds translated to tangible cardboard. With the Stardew Valley board game forever selling out, there’s clearly room for these kinds of crossovers. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber will bring characters from the games, including Paladin Mike and the Dragon Lord, into a trick-taking combat system. It will feature 108 cards and four custom 20-sided dice perfect to add to any dice goblin’s collection. Players will engage in combat using the trick-taking system, defeating enemies to gather loot and victory points.

A few characters we might see on Tina’s Tiny Wonderland trading cards soon

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber will be available online and at gaming stores that carry Upper Deck products. Its retail price is set at $29.99. As for the Borderlands trading cards, those will arrive shortly afterwards. No price point has been announced, but they will likely have a similar price tag to other Upper Deck collectible trading cards based on video game franchises, such as the Blizzard Legacy Collection Trading card set currently priced at $24.99.

As of now, the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Borderlands items aren’t yet available for preorder. That said, invested fans should keep an eye out so they can snag these new collectibles when they do arrive later this year. Collectible gallery prints will also be available.

