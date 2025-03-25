Assassin’s Creed Shadows Patch Notes Revealed for First Title Update

Despite some initial concerns about some content, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has surpassed expectations with a truly impressive launch. The game has already surpassed almost every other entry in the series in terms of revenue, making it Ubisoft’s biggest day-one launch in the PlayStation store. Less than a week after release, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is getting its first hotfix with updates to help ensure players have the best experience possible as they dive into the latest entry in this iconic franchise. Hotfix #1 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on all platforms today, March 25th, with bug fixes and improvements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac. The hotfix update should be live on all platforms as of 2 p.m. ET on March 25th. This is a smaller fix aimed at fixing a few major bugs and improving stabilization for the game in general. Though it may be small, this first title update shows that Ubisoft is listening to player bug reports and acting on them. The main highlight here is that the patch fixes global issues with stabilization, which should improve gameplay across all platforms. There are also a few platform-specific fixes that should cut down on crashes as reported by players.

Get ready for smoother gameplay with this assassin’s creed hotfix

For a full look at the download size for today’s update and the hotfix patch notes, see the original notes from the developer below:

Patch Sizes

Xbox Series X|S: 8.88 GB

PlayStation 5: 1.41 GB

PC: 7.03 GB

MAC: 9 GB

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Stabilization – Fixed some global issues

[PS5] Fixed a Photo mode issue that could cause a crash when fetching photos to display on the world map.

[PC] Fixed a Photo mode issue that could cause a crash when taking a photo.

The issues addressed were reported to the developer via the bug reporter. So, if you encounter any additional bugs or crashes while playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this is likely the best place to share your concerns so they can be addressed in a future update.

This hotfix is the first post-launch update to receive official patch notes from Ubisoft, though the game did receive a day-one patch to address some concerns about gameplay in real-world temples and shrines. That update primarily adjusted what players could do in certain sacred sites, including removing the ability to destroy large items and attack unarmed civilians. Given the sales success of the game so far, it’s likely we’ll see additional updates for Assassin’s Creed Shadows soon enough.

Have you had a chance to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows yet? Let us know how it’s going in the comments below!