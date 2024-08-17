PlayStation Stars Users Surprised After Some of the Best Rewards Get Removed Abruptly

If you’re a PlayStation Stars user who’s been saving up your points to purchase a new PlayStation 5 game through the rewards program, you might be out of luck as of this week. PlayStation Stars users discovered recently that several of the rewards that were available for points have been taken out of the PlayStation Stars catalogue for some reason without an announcement from Sony. Those rewards that are gone now include full PlayStation 5 games like Helldivers 2 and others with only one game left behind now, though you can at least still redeem your points for PlayStation Store credit to purchase games that way.

PlayStation Stars users first started noticing within the past few days that games which were once up for grabs via PlayStation Stars points were no longer there. The PlayStation Store rewards section of PlayStation Stars has never exactly been brimming with games, but it did include some relatively new releases and classics that people might’ve wanted.Those included things like Helldivers 2, Minecraft, Rise of the Ronin, and DLCs for games like Apex Legends, Bloodborne, and more.

“I just checked because I wanted to and couldn’t find it,” one user said recently as they were looking for Helldivers 2. “The only game that can be redeemed is Stellar Blade which I already have.”

Others shared similar stories wherein different results were shown for different users, perhaps due to regions or other factors, but the common denominator was that the PlayStation Store rewards in the PlayStation Stars program had changed without any sort of announcement. For my PlayStation Stars account, all I can see is Genshin Impact currencies and Stellar Blade which, like the quoted user, I already own.

Best case scenario, it’s just a temporary error, and the games will be back in the section within time. A worse scenario, however, is that the games are being cycled out for new ones entirely which is to be expected, but only if PlayStation gives users a heads up that this is happening so that they can prepare for it. These empty slots in the PlayStation Stars rewards program will likely be replaced with other games soon, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be ones you want as much as whatever you were saving up for.

This PlayStation Stars snafu follows a much larger problem the program experienced recently where it was offline for much longer than anticipated. People reported that their acquired content was missing even after it came back, so it still had a rough time even after it was back online.