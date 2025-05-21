PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program Is Shutting Down

PlayStation Stars has always been a controversial program, but the news that the program is officially shutting down has left many bitter. PlayStation Stars first launched in 2022 and is now leaving only three short years later. Sony intended for the loyalty program to be a way to celebrate players and offered free rewards to players simply for playing games. With this announcement, new players can not sign up for PlayStation Stars and no new PlayStation Stars campaigns will be available after July 23. Players can however still complete previous campaigns to unlock Digital Collectibles and earn points to redeem on digital rewards.

PlayStation Stars will officially shut down on November 2nd, 2026. After this time, players will not be able to earn new points but can continue redeeming them as long as the points do not expire. Players should not cancel their PlayStation Stars accounts or they will not be able to rejoin the loyalty program. Additionally, Digital Collectibles can still be accessed after the program has ended.

PlayStation Stars Logo.

Along with the announcement, Sony commented it plans to “continue to evaluate our key findings from this program, and are looking into ways to build upon these learnings.” This may hint at a new program in the future that will replace PlayStation Stars, but there is no guarantee. Sony referred to it as “the current version of PlayStation Stars,” further supporting this theory.

PlayStation Stars has been criticized in the past, especially after Sony made a major change. That said, many praised it for the rewards it offered. The loyalty program was always an optional service and PlayStation fans will be sad to see it go. Until that time, players can continue to earn rewards and complete their current PlayStation Stars campaigns.