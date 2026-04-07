PS5 Pro’s Next Major Game Upgrade Is Arguably Its Best Yet

The next big-name game that is getting upgraded for PS5 Pro is arguably the best yet. Since Sony’s major “PSSR 2” update for PS5 Pro began rolling out at the end of February, a number of great games on the hardware have started to see drastic improvements to graphics and performance. To this point, titles like Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Silent Hill 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and a handful of others have already received new support for PS5 Pro, with the promise that more will be coming later on. Now, we happen to know what one of these future titles will be, and it’s perhaps the most notable one so far.

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As of today, it was announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is next on tap to get PSSR 2 support for PS5 Pro. Since its launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red has made huge strides with its sci-fi RPG, with many now deeming it one of the best games in the entire PS5 library. This new upgrade will now bring about drastic improvements to ray tracing, performance, and lighting on PS5 Pro, which will make the game’s central location of Night City look better than ever before on PlayStation hardware. Best of all, the update adding this PSSR 2 functionality is going to be added in the coming day on April 8th.

If you somehow haven’t played Cyberpunk 2077 and own a PS5 Pro, there’s really no reason to skip out on it any longer. Not only is Cyberpunk a fantastic game in its own right, but there’s reason to believe it could end up being one of the best-looking experiences on PS5 Pro. If you want to see what the upgraded PS5 console is capable of, this could be an excellent showpiece.

PS5 Pro Now Has One Disappointing Downside

While it’s great to see so many games getting substantial improvements on PS5 Pro, the hardware does now come with one huge downside. Specifically, as of this past week, the PS5 Pro received its second price increase and is now selling for a staggering $900. This represents a $200 bump in cost compared to when the PS5 Pro launched in 2024 and is quite a steep price to pay, especially with the PS6 potentially releasing next year.

Essentially, if you don’t already own a PS5 Pro, it’s likely a harder sell now to pick one up than ever before. Even though Sony is doing a superb job of getting its own studios and various third-party developers to now take advantage of PSSR 2, it’s going to be difficult to convince anyone in 2026 to throw down roughly $1000 for a console.

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