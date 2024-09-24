PlayStation State of Play: Every Trailer and Game Announced

For the third time in 2024, PlayStation is today holding a new State of Play live event. The broadcast is set to transpire mere days before the start of Japan's Tokyo Game Show 2024 and will features news on about 20 projects that span PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2. Per usual, the event is being shown on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels and will run for around 30 minutes after beginning at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT. Of course, if you're reading this article, there's a chance that you either can't watch the State of Play as it's taking place or you just want a quick, comprehensive rundown of what was unveiled during the show. To that end, we'll be updating this article in real-time as the State of Play transpires to bring you all of its announcements. Be sure to either bookmark or refresh this page over time to get a look at the latest reveals from PlayStation.

Stellar Blade Getting a NieR: Automata Collab Stellar Blade is set to crossover with NieR: Automata in a collaboration beginning in-game before the end of 2024. Future updates and a photo mode are also being planned.

PS5 Chroma Collection "Introducing the Chroma Collection – iridescent PlayStation 5 accessories that shine, shimmer and shift colour from every angle. Choose from the chic Chroma Pearl, vivid Chroma Indigo or fresh Chroma Teal – three mesmerizing colours for the DualSense wireless controller and matching PS5 console covers. Pre-orders for the Chroma Collection will begin on October 3, 2024, with Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories launching on November 7, 2024, followed by the launch of Chroma Teal accessories starting on January 23, 2025."

New PS5 Pro Optimized Games Revealed Sony further showed off its upcoming PS5 Pro console, this time highlighting new games that will take advantage of the hardware. Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Stellar Blade, and numerous others were shown running on the platform for the first time.

Ghost of Tsushima Sequel Revealed PlayStation made huge waves to close the State of Play by announcing Ghost of Yotei, which is the sequel to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima. This follow-up will center around a new protagonist and will be set in the mountainous region of Yotei. Details are still sparse but Sucker Punch Productions is again the studio behind the project and it will release in 2025 for PS5.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Is Real As credible leaks indicated, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is real and arrives on October 31st. Those who already own the game on PS4 will be able to upgrade for only $10 to this new PS5 version.

LEGO Horizon Adventures Releases in November After its reveal earlier this year, LEGO Horizon Adventures is now set to launch on November 14th. Its newest trailer shows off not only Aloy, but the addition of a number of other characters from PlayStation history. LEGO Horizon will be coming to PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter: Wilds Gets February 2025 Launch Date Arguably the biggest reveal of the showcase, Monster Hunter: Wilds now has a release date of February 28, 2025. Its new trailer is also one of the deepest we have seen so far and highlights the improvements Capcom has made to Wilds since MH World.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered Officially Revealed After leaking earlier in the day, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered has now officially been unveiled. This long-awaited pair of remasters will arrive later in the year on December 10th.

Fortnite DualSense Controller Unveiled Fortnite fans are getting their own special edition PS5 DualSense controller. The DualSense contains loads of iconography from Fortnite and will go up for pre-order on October 3rd.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House DLC First Trailer The final DLC for Alan Wake 2, The Lake House, has been shown off for the first time. The DLC will tie-in with Remedy's previous game, Control, and is set to arrive in October.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gets Action-Packed New Trailer Ahead of its release on October 31st, an extensive new trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been shown off. The video gives us one of our best looks so far at Veilguard and could mark the return of BioWare.

Fantasian Neo Dimension Release Date The "father" of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, returns with Fantasian Neo Dimension. The game will launch on December 5, 2024, for PS5.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Gets Free DLC "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge unveils a brand new Radical Reptiles DLC, available now. Radical Reptiles introduces two fan-favorites as playable fighters: Radical surfer and trusted friend to the Turtles: Mondo Gecko and physics student turned reptilian rapscallion: Mona Lisa. Whether it's by dealing righteous damage on a skateboard or launching deadly chemical concoctions, this powerhouse duo is ready to rumble with the Foot Clan!"

Lunar Games Returning From PS1 "Embark on thrilling adventures within the enchanting worlds of LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete! These two cherished JRPGs have delighted gamers for generations. Now, in this definitive remastered edition, experience enhanced graphics, audio, and quality-of-life improvements that make the journey even more magical!"

Palworld Stealth-Releases on PS5 After months of rumors and teases, Palworld is officially coming to PS5 today, September 24th. The hit "Pokemon With Guns" game has been a smash-hit on Xbox and PC and will without a doubt be huge on PlayStation as well.

ArcheAge Chronicles Announced "Dive into a new era with ArcheAge Chronicles, the online action RPG set 50 years after the original. Embark on epic adventures, engage in enhanced combat, and explore vast, uncharted worlds filled with strategic battles and rich storytelling. Customize your housing, master life skills, and uncover new realms in this dynamic universe. Get ready to conquer challenges and unravel ancient mysteries in ArcheAge Chronicles."

Metro: Awakening VR Gets New Trailer, Release Date "Metro Awakening is a story-driven first person adventure built exclusively for VR that blends atmospheric exploration, stealth and combat. Powered by the immersive features of PlayStation 5, PS VR2 and DualSense, Metro Awakening offers you the most immersive METRO experience yet."

Astro Bot Reveals Free DLC With First Trailer Hot off the heels of its launch earlier in September, the first trailer for Astro Bot's DLC was shown off. This free update for the platformer will add new speedrunning levels alongside 10 additional bots to rescue. Two of the bots hail from Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade. A release date for this DLC wasn't provided but it will arrive in fall of 2024.

The Midnight Walk Announced "Embark upon The Midnight Walk in this dark fantasy adventure from the minds behind Lost in Random. Become The Burnt One, befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and terror. Coming to PS5 and PS VR2, Spring 2025!"