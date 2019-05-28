PlayStation’s Next State of Play Stream Reportedly Happening This Week

Rumors and speculation about Sony’s big PlayStation plans for this week have continued evolve with a new report that suggests the next State of Play stream will happen this week. It’s scheduled to take place on May 30th, according to Spanish news site Legion De Jugadores, and the outlet even went a step further to say that the release date for Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II will be revealed during the stream. The game is expected to be out in September of this year, assuming the information provided to the site is accurate.

Crediting a “very reliable source” with the information, the site said definitively that the next State of Play stream will take place on Thursday. Gameplay from The Last of Us Part II will allegedly be shown alongside the release date announcement. This latest report from Legion De Jugadores follows another from Monday which first suggested we’d see some sort of The Last of Us Part II news this week, though the end of the year was the only timeframe given for the game’s release at that time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of this of course remains unconfirmed until Sony says something about its next State of Play stream which hasn’t even been announced yet. The few State of Play streams which have taken place in the past have been announced just a few days before their scheduled dates though, so it’s not like Sony doesn’t have time to announce one yet. Sony’s last State of Play stream was announced on May 6th and took place on May 9th, so there’s still a possibility one could be announced.

Assuming Sony does have a State of Play stream, it’d add to a week already packed with news about some big franchises and highly anticipated titles. A new Death Stranding trailer is expected to drop this week as well, though that reveal is slated for May 29th as opposed to the projected State of Play stream day. There have also been reports that suggested the reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will take place on May 30th as well. PlayStation is known for having deals with Activision that give its players early access to select content in Call of Duty games, so perhaps we’ll be seeing something about the next installation in a State of Play stream, assuming one does happen.