PlayStation State of Play Live: Watch Here

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s new “PlayStation State of Play” stream is poised to kick-off at 5 p.m. EST, and Sony is promising PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR announcements, though how many, and how big said announcements will be, isn’t known. PlayStation didn’t tease the content of the stream, but it did provide the following excerpt on what PlayStation gamers can expect:

“State of Play will give you updates and announcements from the world of PlayStation,” said Sony. “Our first episode will showcase upcoming PS4 and PS VR software, including new trailers, new game announcements and new gameplay footage.”

So, not only should we get updates and trailers on already announced games, but it sounds like Sony will be dishing out multiple reveals during the stream as well. And given that this is the very first State of Play, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sony comes out swinging for the fences to establish the new initiative as something of note.

While, Sony didn’t use this exact verbiage, it sounds like State of Play will be very similar to Nintendo’s Directs, and could represent a step-away from E3 that will go beyond just this year.

Anyway, if you want to watch the first-ever State of Play alongside us, you can find the stream (English) here on YouTube, or here on Twitch.

As for what to expect, specifically, who knows. Beyond some new game announcements, many are anticipating a Dreams Early Access release date or a Death Stranding release date or both. Meanwhile, some also suspect MediEvil Remake will get a release date during the show.

Whatever happens, you can expect to read about all of the salient bits right here on ComicBook as they are announced.

