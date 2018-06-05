PlayStation Store Deals Are Live For This Week

On top of the PlayStation Now summer deals that have gone live, this week’s PlayStation Store sale update is also set to go with a number of discounts on several indie hits, as well as a handful of hit games from Focus Home Interactive.

It’s a good opportunity to pick up the just-released Space Hulk: Deathwing for a lower price; along with the cult favorite The Surge and Divinity: Original Sin — Enhanced Edition, just in time to get you ready for the sequel.

There are also markdowns on a few other games including EA’s indie darling Fe and EA favorites like FIFA 18 and Need For Speed Payback, in case you were looking to stock up on those titles.

Check out all the deals below. You’ve got until next Tuesday morning on June 12 to pick them up, so shop accordingly!

Focus Home Interactive Games

PlayStation 4

Blood Bowl 2 $4.99

Blood Bowl 2 : Legendary Edition $14.84

Blue Estate – The Game $3.24

Bound by Flame $4.99

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition $9.99

Farming Simulator 15 $7.49

Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition $9.99

Farming Simulator 17 $9.99

Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition $24.99

Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition $18.74

Indie Bundle: Shiness and Seasons After Fall $11.99

Masters of Anima $11.99

Mordheim: City of the Damned $9.99

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition $16.49

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments $7.49

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom $7.49

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition $33.99

Spitfires: MudRunner $19.99

Styx: Master of Shadows $7.49

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness $14.99

Styx: Shards of Darkness $12.49

The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones $5.59

The Council – Complete Season $22.49

The Surge $12.49

The Surge: Complete Edition $ ($20.41)

The Technomancer $9.99

Tour de France 2015 $4.99

Tour de France 2016 $7.49

Tour de France 2017 $9.99

Tour de France – Season 2014 $2.49

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 $14.99

PlayStation 3

Bound by Flame $4.99

Faery: Legends of Avalon $1.59

Farming Simulator 15 $4.99

Final Exam $1.99

Le Tour de France – Season 2014 $2.49

Magrunner: Dark Pulse $1.99

Mars: War Logs $1.99

Of Orcs and Men $4.99

Realms of Ancient War $1.99

Rotastic $1.24

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments $7.49

Tour de France 2014 – 100th Edition $1.99

Tour de France 2015 $4.99

PlayStation Vita/PlayStation 4 Regular Games

PlayStation Vita

Farming Simulator 14 $3.74

Farming Simulator 16 $4.99

Farming Simulator 18 $8.99

PS4 Games

Aragami: Shadow Edition $22.49 ($21.24)

Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle $39.59

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition $9.99

Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 $10.49

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

Fe $11.99 ($9.99)

FIFA 18 $23.99

FIFA 18 ICON Edition $49.99

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition $23.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition $31.99

Mulaka $16.99

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition $8.99 ($5.99)

Need for Speed Payback $23.99 ($19.99)

R.B.I. Baseball 18 $25.49

Robonauts $2.99 ($2.24)

Shining Resonance Refrain $44.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

The Sims 4 $29.99 ($24.99)

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

There are several easy recommends on this list. FIFA 18 is one of the best soccer sims you can get right there; The Surge is surprisingly in-depth and fun to play; and you can’t go wrong with a round of Divinity: Original Sin.

Happy shopping!