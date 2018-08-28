PlayStation Store Deals Include Monster Hunter World, Several Rockstar Games

It’s time for another PlayStation Store sale, with a number of significant discounts for PlayStation Plus members, as well as a focus on a number of Rockstar Games releases that you can get for cheap!

Over on the PlayStation Plus side, members can get their hands on such games as Monster Hunter World, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and Okami HD at a terrific price. Meanwhile, everyone can take advantage of the Rockstar Games sale, which includes several Grand Theft Auto games, including GTA V and San Andreas, as well as other releases like Red Dead Revolver, L.A. Noire and Bully!

The sale is good through next Tuesday, September 4, so you’ve got time to stock up on the following deals!

Rockstar Games — Grand Theft Auto, PS2 Classics and More

First up, let’s round up the Rockstar deals that are out there!

Bully $8.99

Grand Theft Auto III $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy $17.49

Grand Theft Auto V $19.79

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City $8.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition $32.99

L.A. Noire $19.99

Manhunt $8.99

Max Payne $8.99

Read Dead Revolver $8.99

The Warriors $8.99

All of these are certainly of great value to PS4 owners, particularly the PS2-to-PS4 classics like Bully and Max Payne, which are still fun after all these years. But obviously this is a good time to go after Grand Theft Auto V if you haven’t already, since it’s under $20 and offers hours’ worth of entertainment in either first or third-person perspective. And, of course, it never hurts to dive back into the classic GTA games. We have a hankering to jump back into the 80’s with Vice City!

PlayStation Plus Deals — Monster Hunter World, Titanfall 2 and More

A Hat in Time- $17.99

Apex Construct- $14.99

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition- $19.99

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition- $34.99

Conan Exiles- $34.99

Dead Alliance- $11.99

Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition- $7.49

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package- $23.99

Defunct – Deluxe Edition- $4.99

Demon Gaze II- $19.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection- $20.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle- $31.49

Dragon’s Crown Pro- $34.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen- $17.99

Dungeons 3- $14.99

Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition- $24.99

Fe- $9.99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice- $17.99

Hunting Simulator- $11.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition- $9.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition- $7.49

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack- $14.99

Monster Hunter: World- $35.99

Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition- $41.99

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV- $14.99

Okami HD- $13.99

Outcast – Second Contact- $11.99

Outcast – Second Contact Digital Deluxe Edition- $13.49

Overwatch Legendary Edition- $29.99

Prey- $14.99

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Railway Empire- $35.99

Real Farm- $7.99

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition- $29.99

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality- $17.99

RUGBY 18- $17.99

SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash- $23.99

SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash – Sexy Soaker Limited Edition- $29.99

Shining Resonance Refrain- $39.99

Shiny – Deluxe Edition- $5.99

Spintires: MudRunner- $19.99

Sudden Strike 4- $17.99

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case- $17.99

The Sims 4- $24.99

The Sims 4 Bundle- $24.99

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition- $29.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2- $34.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $7.99

Tokyo Xanadu eX+- $29.99

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle- $9.99

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late- $24.99

Unravel Two- $14.99

Unravel Yarny Bundle- $22.49

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Truth Bundle- $34.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth- $20.99

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2- $14.99

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows- $9.99